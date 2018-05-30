LOOKS GOOD: Tim Smith of CMV Farms and Phil Reilly chair of Langhorne Creek Grape Growers Association, inspects barrel pruning. Kym Tyler is in the tractor. The 2018 vintage in the region is promising.

Above average winter rains ahead of a dry and warmer than average summer resulted in solid vintage conditions for Langhorne Creek in 2018.

According to chair of Langhorne Creek Grape Growers Association Phil Reilly winter rainfall was above average, leading to a number of floods through the older floodplain vineyards.



“The last flood on September 6, occurred just on budburst of the early varieties and put a good store of moisture into the clay soils of the floodplain for the dry and warmer than average summer ahead,” Phil said.



“Spring rainfall quickly tapered back to around average, but a windy season kept canopies dry and helped to check excessive growth.”

Summer rainfall was relatively low keeping disease pressure under control, but a couple of good falls from November through to January assisted with canopy maintenance. Temperatures were higher than average, with a number of short heatwaves across South Australia.



“Luckily the Langhorne Creek vines suffered only a little, receiving welcome relief thanks to the reliable cooling southerly breezes most evenings during the summer and autumn ripening periods,” Phil said.

Harvest began in the region in the first week of February with fruit destined for sparkling base. It was a classic vintage for white wine grape varieties in Langhorne Creek with cool nights resulting in good acidity and bright fruit flavours.

Langhorne Creek red harvesting commenced in earnest in early March. Much of the harvest was completed in the week prior to Easter, however harvest continued after this for companies seeking fuller bodied wines.

Phil said the high winter/spring rainfall and in some cases flood maintained good vine health and fruit nutrition and for the most part a trouble-free harvest.



“Overall an excellent vintage for wine quality; the wines are more fruit-focussed than floral, with excellent tannins and palate. Cabernet Sauvignon has put in a particularly strong performance with moderate yields and excellent quality. Shiraz quality and quantity is very good and the small Malbec harvest slightly above average in quality,” he said.