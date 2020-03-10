Kaidyn does SA proud at U15 National Underage Cricket Championships

news, local-news,

Fourteen year old Kaidyn Weber recently relocated to the Fleurieu from Mount Gambier and he is already doing the region proud, having competed at the U15 Australian Underage Cricket Championships, held in Ballarat over the last week of February. Playing for South Australia, the Goolwa Beach resident was one of SA's top four batsmen as part of the U15 state squad. Kaidyn was the state's second top scorer, compiling 159 runs at an average of 39.75, shortly behind Hamish Case (167 runs). During the six-game tournament, Kaidyn played a match winning performance against Vic Metro, scoring 72 runs off 95 balls. He also put in a number of other strong performances, hitting 33 runs off 37 balls against the ACT, before hitting an unbeaten 28 as first drop, while successfully chasing down the NT's total. Against NSW, he was caught out at 26, but by this stage had enjoyed competitive success throughout the tournament. As a flexible top and middle order batsmen, Kaidyn played the role of a number three, four and five batsman for South Australia. Known as a fast scorer, Kaidyn has the trademark ability to score quickly through aggressive and hard hitting batting. Ultimately, South Australia finished third in Pool B at the tournament. Kaidyn's journey as a state representative began at the Jason Gillespie Cricket Training Centre, when at age 10, his parents enrolled him into a school holiday training session. This was the beginning of a series of trips to Adelaide to attend tryouts, trainings and competitions. Over the years, Kaidyn has been trained by Josh Fidler, through both the Mount Gambier High School cricket program and the Chappell Whitty program with Glenelg, and this year has been playing for the U16 Glenelg Reds. Mr Fidler has since moved to Mount Barker, and Kaidyn was able to recently reconnect with him before the tournament for some coaching and advice. The recent National Championships were not the first time that Kaidyn has represented the state, having played in the U12 National Championships during the in 2017-18 season, helping South Australia along to a tournament victory. After returning to his home club Glenelg last weekend for Round 10, Kaidyn smashed an unbeaten 40 off 21 balls against Kensington. Before he moved to Goolwa Beach, he opened his season in Mount Gambier with a stunning 104 off only 42 balls, which included 13 boundaries, seven of which cleared the rope. Kaidyn's supportive family are hoping their move from the south east will actively enable Kaidyn to pursue his cricketing dreams as well as his passion for football. Last year, Kaidyn was recognised by the Mount Gambier Districts Cricket Association, winning the batting trophy for the 2018-19 season, scoring over 400 runs, as well as being voted 'Player of the Year'.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/jack.manning/430c579b-f341-4775-8acf-be6afbd7db7a.JPG/r0_133_1600_1037_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg