news, local-news,

Because there was no Langhorne Creek Wine Show in 2020 due to the virus, technically Lake Breeze is the reigning champion from 2019. Family owned and operated, Lake Breeze is home to award-winning wines including Bernoota, the sell-out Handpicked Festival and currently offers a seasonal wedding offering. However, according to Lake Breeze award winning winemaker Greg Follett, the 2020 vintage will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. "Crop levels were at historic lows due to frost and poor flowering, which was compounded by a super dry year. We were between 50 and 60 per cent down on average, making this the lowest crops I can remember," Greg said. "On the positive side of the ledger, it was a trouble free harvest and the quality of the wine looks outstanding at this point. Also we were free of fires and smoke taint, which affected many around the country." Lake Breeze is one of Australia's most awarded boutique wineries and is set to unveil a new wedding and event space in October 2020. The new $1.8 million architecturally designed wedding venue, which includes $300,000 through the Regional Development Grant, will double the yearly allocation of weddings. Lake Breeze's Managing Director, Roger Follett said the winery is becoming more popular for weddings due to its secluded, easily accessible location however, its capacity was previously limited. "Lake Breeze visitors often tell us that they feel like they have discovered something new and exciting. We're tucked away beside the river and among the striking red gum trees, which we think makes the perfect wedding setting," Roger said. "We're fortunate to have inherited such a beautiful part of SA and we think our new wedding and events venue is a great way to let others share it with us." Local Architect, Trisia Kwong has worked with the Follett family for more than 25 years. Trisia said the new space incorporates locally sourced materials in line with the existing cellar door and restaurant and will highlight the vineyard views. "I wanted to keep the character of the original Cellar Door which was previously a hay shed. To keep it contemporary and fresh, original limestone and sandstone will be mixed with industrial galvanised steel while large glass windows will be installed to take in the surrounding scenery and capitalise on the north-facing light," Trisia said. Roger Follett said the indoor, outdoor wedding venue meant Lake Breeze could offer weddings even during the cooler months. "We'll be able to host around 25 weddings a year and that will include our exclusive barrel shed weddings and those held outside among the Lake Breeze grounds. With that, will come a raft of job opportunities which will continue to see our region grow and thrive. We're excited to welcome new faces to the region with this new event space," Roger said.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/87217f5b-b05f-4281-9b25-f74e49e599db.jpg/r0_114_1620_1029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg