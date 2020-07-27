news, local-news,

Mollydooker's Holly Marquis will do a 60-day walk along the 1200km Heysen Trail to raise money for The Bob Brown Foundation to help protect the Tarkine Rainforest in Tasmania. Chief executive officer Sarah Marquis will join for two weeks of the trail. The goal is to raise $10,000. Mollydooker's 'Sip it Forward' program has backed many charities. Mollydooker will host a '$40 Wine and Dine for the Tarkine' charity event on August 7. For booking inquiries contact 8323 6500. Having recently finished University, Holly had been planning to travel more, while Sarah had charity projects put on hold due to COVID-19 Holly and Sarah have been living on their family farm in the Adelaide Hills since COVID restrictions came into effect and have passed much of their down time by walking and taking hikes and hiking every Friday for a full day to train for the walk Sarah had COVID upon returning from the USA. She was lucky not to be too sick and during her recovery and mandatory isolation did hours of walking per day. As part of her fundraising efforts, Holly has set up a Chuffed fundraising page. Tarkine, (Tarkanya Rainforest) is the world's second largest cool climate rainforest, home to 60 endangered species including the Tassie Devil and Wedge Tailed Eagle, holds some of the richest indigenous history in Australia and due to irreversible damage caused by logging, mining industries and bushfires, the ecosystem is being destroyed.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/ae09cc8c-6dcf-4f8c-ad01-e12af170966c.jpg/r0_446_6000_3836_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mollydooker's Holly Marquis will do a 60-day walk to cover the 1200km Heysen Trail to raise money for the Tarkine Rainforest in Tasmania Michael Simmons