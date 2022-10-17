The Times
Middleton Jazz in the Park to quench town's music thirst

By Sophie Conlon
October 17 2022 - 11:55pm
Middleton Town and Foreshore Association vice president and event organiser Jen Watts stands where the stage for Middleton Jazz in the Park will be erected. Picture by Sophie Conlon

It's time to dust off your dancing shoes and start preparing your snazziest outfit, because the Middleton Town and Foreshore Association is bringing an exciting jazz festival to town.

