Middleton Jazz in the Park to quench town's music thirst

It's time to dust off your dancing shoes and start preparing your snazziest outfit, because the Middleton Town and Foreshore Association is bringing an exciting jazz festival to town.
Middleton Jazz in the Park will take place on November 5, and hosts a stellar line up of world-class musicians performing at the beautiful Abbotts Reserve.
Association vice president and event organiser Jen Watts said she was excited to help the festival come to life.
READ MORE:
"Music is a way to fill your soul with joy, and presenting eight bands in one day in a relaxed park-setting will give everyone so much more than expected," she said.
"Our mature audiences on the South Coast already love jazz, but there's a new, younger audience coming to see creative music and they're music omnivores - they love the fluid and different sounds coming from vibrant jazz scenes around the world - and the bands presented in Middleton will be awe-inspiring."
It will be the first time in around 16 years that the festival has taken place, with difficult weather being one of the reasons why the volunteer-run event dropped off.
Ms Watts said the desire to bring the festival back was shown emphatically by vocal locals.
From 11am, attendees will be able to relax on their picnic rug and enjoy eight world-class bands performing over eight hours on a giant stage, the bands are:
Ms Watts was excited for all the bands, but was especially keen for the 18 piece jazz orchestra Max Grynchuk Big Band, She Called Him Oleander featuring Lauren Henderson on vocals who has won the Helpmann Academy Vocal Jazz Award and the National Jazz Award, plus The Boys Club whose unique sound was hailed 'outstanding' by Australian Jazz Magazine.
"With such a great lineup of artists, we're hopeful of a full park as people emerge from a cold winter to enjoy music and support South Australian artists," Ms Watts said.
"We're encouraging people to bring their picnic rugs or low chairs and settle in for a truly wonderful experience."
Complementing the music will be Langhorne Creek wineries Vineyard Road and Kimbolton, the Middleton Tavern will be selling drinks along with a Bubbles tent, with coffee and food vans adding to the atmosphere.
Originally the festival was set for March this year, but it had to be postponed due to COVID-19, and Ms Watts said it would be good to get back to normal..
"Music is food for the soul - it makes people happy. I think it will be a really fun and happy event that will allow people to have some fun after a horror couple of years," she said.
For information about the event, or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://middletonsa.com.au/middleton-jazz/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.