Council helps house groups' collection of free furniture for locals in need

Alexandrina Council is helping Strathalbyn community groups find a place to house furniture which would be given to people in need. The Strathalbyn Inter Church Council and the Strathalbyn Lions Club currently collect furniture that is in good condition or can be fixed, and distribute it for free to locals who need it. At the December council meeting, elected members agreed to investigate the availability of the shed formerly known as the Woodshed and the three-bay garage on council land behind the Strathalbyn Library. It came after Strathalbyn Inter Church Council chair Graham Jenke and Strathalbyn Lions Club representative Geoff Poyner made a deputation at the November council meeting, asking if the council could help with the expansion of the free furniture shed. Councillor Craig Maidment moved the notice of motion on behalf of his fellow Strathalbyn ward councillor Rex Keily, who was on leave of absence, and said it was a "definite need". "The Inter Church Council provides a great service to people who are victims of domestic violence and have to get out of tricky situations and they need furniture to furnish housing," Cr Maidment said. "And they do all down the Fleurieu, it's not just Strathalbyn. "They have quite a few volunteers who will pick up household furniture and redistribute it for nothing, at their own cost." He noted the council administration had said in a report to elected members that the shed was being used to store shelving and council pool vehicles during the pandemic, but believed the front part of the shed was still available for use. "For quite some time the three-bay garage and the shed at the front of that has just been lying idle with not much activity, it's just a storage for shelving for the library. It's very much underutilised," he said. "That front part of the shed is an option in the short term while they try to scope some land they can actually put a shed on. "They're turning away good furniture at the present time." The motion was carried unanimously.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/fa735ba6-99a9-41df-b5b7-f3e2d1259221.jpg/r0_239_512_528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg