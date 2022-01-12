Fleurieu to tantalise the tastebuds of many during Tasting Australia festival

news, local-news,

There will be no shortage of flavours during this year's edition of Tasting Australia, with a number of curious and unique events to take place in the Fleurieu. Featuring its most diverse program yet, the event will showcase more than 200 events throughout South Australia during what can only be described as an action-packed 10 days - April 29 to May 8. While it is no surprise that the Fleurieu is home to some of the state's best locations to eat and drink, many people will have a tough time deciding which of the 21 events they'd like to attend in the region. The festival's new co-directors Karena Armstrong and Darren Robertson, together with drinks curator Nick Stock and food curator Emma McCaskill, sought fresh ideas to take the festival to the next level. Ms Armstrong, who is the chef and owner of McLaren Vale's Salopian Inn, said the breadth of the program is the biggest one to date. "We have designed a program that highlights the uniqueness of our regions and shines a light on our produce and suppliers," Ms Armstrong said. "Tasting Australia is a great meeting point for the industry, as well as being a haven for food and drink lovers alike. "The event creates lasting memories through authentic eating and drinking opportunities only South Australia can offer." Ms Armstrong said the representation of Fleurieu-based events is exciting, and will offer many visitors with an opportunity to be immersed by the region's produce. "There's a very broad spectrum of events - what I like is that there is something for everyone," she said. "We've really made an effort have a number of family friendly events, because not every family can afford a $200 ticket." Of the many outstanding local events, there are a few that standout, according to Ms Armstrong. She said 'Picnic Under the Stars' at Kay Brothers winery will allow people to stargaze and enjoy some great views, while also getting into some great produce. Those who thoroughly enjoy seafood, 'In the Dunes' will see Goolwa's Kuti Shack and Topiary join forces to offer an outstanding five-course dinner. "The dinner and will see Kane Pollard, who is one of Australia's most exciting chefs, create what I think will be a very special night out," Ms Armstrong said. "Kane is such a remarkable and generous chef, so guests will definitely have a moment to interact with him and talk about food." Ms Armstrong urged residents to have a glance over this year's program and see what is on offer, as they could potentially turn one event into a weekend of fun. Most importantly, the festival will bring crucial foot traffic to local businesses during a time that has been tough on many. "We are driving foot traffic into the region, which is brilliant for local businesses. The pandemic has been tough on everyone, and we have created a great COVID-safe program," Ms Armstrong said. "The flow-on effect is always quite remarkable because you are getting all these people coming in, and often they will stay the night and likely spend money elsewhere while they are in the area." Tasting Australia, presented by RAA Travel, runs from Friday, April 29 until Sunday, May 8. Tickets to events are available at tastingaustralia.com.au. Further programming will be released in February this year.

