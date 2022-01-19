news, local-news,

The City of Victor Harbor's Boating Facilities Advisory Group has not met for more than five months and with some important issues coming to the fore it will be tasked to provide feedback. A Motion Without Notice by councillor and Boating Facilities Advisory Group chair Cr Bryan Littlely raised the need for the group to meet at the December council meeting and had the support of Cr Andrew Robertson. "We have not met for five months and we need to assist in progressing the outcome of the public toilets, assess the summer boating activities and provide feedback on the coastal adaptation study," Cr Littlely said. The Boating Facilities Advisory Group will meet on Thursday, January 20. At the same December meeting the Coastal Adaption Study and Strategy was endorsed by elected members and that recommendations of the Strategy be considered as part of future asset management planning and budget cycles. The Draft Coastal Adaptation Strategy delivers recommendations based on the Coastal Adaptation Study (2021). It is a guide for management of the Victor Harbor coastline in the short to medium term, while providing an understanding of projected coastal changes in the long-term. Council spokesperson said in 2020 council engaged Integrated Coasts to review and update the 2013 Coastal Management Study, to produce a revised Coastal Adaptation Study and to develop the Coastal Adaptation Strategy. "The study identified historical, current and projected coastal processes associated with our changing climate and consequently, the risks that these may pose to the Victor Harbor coastline, from the council's eastern boundary (adjacent Investigator car park) to the Bluff Boat Ramp," council spokesperson said. "The study has been used to inform the strategy, which in turn provides approaches and responses to coastal adaptation. The coastline within the study area incorporates reserves and infrastructure such as beach accesses, boardwalks and walkways and environmental assets such as coastal vegetation, the Hindmarsh and Inman River estuaries, dunes, beaches and headlands, fringing marine environments and native fauna." Council is already undertaking a range of coastal management projects and programs, both in its own right and in partnership with various agencies and the community. These include sand-bagging, concrete revetments and sand/seaweed mixes to protect dunes, sand replenishment, revegetation of coastal vegetation, weed control, protection of threatened fauna, Encounter Bikeway upgrades and the broader management of foot/bike/vehicle traffic. Integrated Coasts has undertaken research, modelling and data analysis to produce the Coastal Adaptation Study, and the subsequent Strategy that describes potential management options. "Climate change is impacting a range of social, environmental, cultural, economic and political factors. The need for mitigation and adaptation action at all levels of government is without question," the council spokesperson said. "Like coastal councils across the nation, Victor Harbor is gathering information to support informed decision-making, decisions that will have long term impacts for our community and for our region." Elected member Marilyn Henderson said it was important council had future plans on coastal management. "We must think ahead and have strategies in place," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/15cabd29-c747-45f4-9c07-767d650bfd66.JPG/r1555_515_4928_2421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg