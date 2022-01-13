House of the week: holiday getaway awaits

news, property,

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR Recently completed renovations have transformed this circa 1979 two-storey home into a fabulous light and bright beach house. White render to the front and back, landscaped gardens and a fabulous front balcony are just some of the new changes. Inside, easy-care timber floating floors have been laid throughout all living areas, and the beautifully-appointed bathrooms come with white floor-to-ceiling tiles. New black powder coated aluminium framed picture windows have been installed at the front of the home, on both the ground and first floors. Downstairs has a fabulous living space; a huge bedroom with an adjoining room (a potential home office or large walk-in robe), a two way bathroom, and laundry. The staircase features new solid timber treads and stylish timber batons. Once upstairs you will be captivated not only by the view, but by the fabulous open plan living space. The quality kitchen takes centre stage. Sliding doors open from the living room onto the new tiled balcony and alfresco dining space. Another three bedrooms are found upstairs. The master bedroom has direct access to the new two-way bathroom. Other features of the home include: a new hot water service; new LED lighting; a wide gravel driveway on the western side of the house providing access to the two-car garage; and a mostly lawn backyard. Located in a tightly held location, the home captures sea views from The Bluff to West Island with the Encounter Bay boat ramp, Whalers Restaurant, Yilki General Store and Beach House Cafe nearby.

23 Shannon Street, Encounter Bay | Recently renovated