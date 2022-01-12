Two men arrested over copper thefts

news, local-news,

Two men have been arrested over the alleged theft of copper from a mine site in Strathalbyn last month. The Callington Road property had heavy electric cabling and copper cabling stolen twice between December 11 and 13. Hills Fleurieu police in charge of the investigation searched a Hindmarsh Island property on December 13. They allegedly found stolen copper and other items from the mine site. A 45-year-old Hindmarsh Island man was arrested and charged with serious criminal trespass and theft as a result. He was bailed and will face Victor Harbor Magistrates Court on February 7. Police continued their investigation, believing a second man was involved with the thefts. On December 20, local Crime Investigation Branch and STAR Group officers tracked down a 39-year-old man of no fixed address. As a result, a property at Hartley was searched, and the man was arrested and charged with serious criminal trespass, theft and property damage. He did not apply for bail, and faced the Mount Barker Magistrates Court on December 21. Police have urged people to report all crime and suspicious behaviour by calling 131 444. They have also provided the following tips for businesses:

