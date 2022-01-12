Worrisome water: Residents raise concerns over drinking water disinfection

news, local-news,

Residents have raised concerns about the change in tap water on some parts of the Fleurieu, with reports of skin irritation and pets getting sick and dying. From December 1, 2021, SA Water initiated a change in the disinfection process for water from Myponga Reservoir, changing from chlorinated to chloraminated. Properties in Victor Harbor, Encounter Bay, McCracken, Chiton, Port Elliot, Middleton, Goolwa, Hindmarsh Island, Sellicks Beach and parts of Aldinga Beach were part of the switch. SA Water water expertise and research senior manager Dr Daniel Hoefel said the drinking water supply was safe to drink and met the normal operating limits under the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines (2011), as confirmed by routine water quality testing. "Chloraminated water is safe for humans and animals to drink, with only very small amounts of chloramine used in water disinfection, in line with the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines (2011)," Dr Hoefel said. "The recent change in water disinfection from chlorine to chloramine on the Fleurieu Peninsula enables us to consistently deliver safe and good quality drinking water throughout the entirety of the region's 600-plus-kilometre supply network. "In addition to destroying harmful pathogens and bacteria that can be present in source water, chloramine is a longer lasting water disinfection method, which will reduce the production of trihalomethanes (a disinfection by-product) in water from the Myponga Reservoir, from which local drinking water supply is sourced and has historically provided water quality challenges." But numerous residents across the region have shared concerns in Facebook community groups. One claimed she and her daughter had developed rashes on their bodies since the change. "We are having to resort to rinsing with bottled water after showering. Our bath water is green when we fill it up and although it has become better over time, the rashes still turn up if we don't rinse after showering," she posted. Multiple people said their skin had become itchy, irritated, and bumpy, or they had broken out in hives. SA Health principal water quality adviser Dr David Cunliffe said chloramine had been used to disinfect SA's drinking water since the early 1980s and was accessed by 220,000 South Australians. "Similarly to chlorinated water, a limited number of individuals may experience skin irritation from chloraminated water and anyone with concerns should always seek medical advice from their GP or healthcare provider," Dr Cunliffe said. Humans have not been the only living beings impacted; some people posted that pets were sick or fish had died, while others wrote that plants had been killed. "I have been unwell myself, lost fish and my cat and dog have been sick, plus garden not liking the best," someone posted. "My dog and cat were starting to get sick from the tap water. I now use box water," another person posted. Dr Hoefel said fish and aquatic pets were sensitive to chlorine and chloramine. "This is why any drinking water supply is required to be neutralised or conditioned before filling-up tanks, ponds and aquariums," he said. "We provided this advice prior to each stage of the water changeover on Fleurieu Peninsula, and recommend fish owners speak with their local pet store for the most appropriate advice." Other residents have countered the concerning posts and comments, saying they have had no issue with the new water supply. Anyone with questions or concerns, or is seeking more information on chloramination, can contact SA Water by calling 1300 SA WATER or visiting sawater.com.au. Anyone with health concerns can contact SA Health's specialist Water Quality Unit on 8226 7100.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/C4JUxUgBmizGtYQDYd7B2f/4262858d-c1dc-461a-8568-e20d4c4d3a33.jpg/r4_0_620_348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg