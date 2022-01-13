Fleurieu businesses to 'jump out of the blocks' in 2022 thanks to funding

news, local-news,

Two businesses on the Fleurieu Peninsula have shared in $4 million of grants, as part South Australian Tourism Commission's (SATC) Tourism Industry Development Fund. Softfoot Farm at Victor Harbor received $189,244 during the latest funding round, while Currency Creek wine label Home of Plenty was given $126,778 - allowing both to "jump out of the blocks" in 2022. The construction of three tourist accommodation units at Softfoot Farm will allow the location to complement restaurant and farm experiences. With Business Alexandrina's help, Ben Shaw won funding to launch his own wine label 'Home of Plenty', and will use the funds will be used to develop a cellar door. The Business Alexandrina team said it is excited to see the adaptive reuse of an old woodshed into a new cellar door. The latest round of funding was announced at Oliver's Taranga Vineyard at McLaren Vale, with the unveiling its new cellar door and education hub, thanks to a grant it received early last year. The vineyard was awarded a $316,533 grant under the fund to support its $1,055,112 cellar door expansion. Winemaker and director at the vineyard Corrina Wright said the family was "thrilled" to have their redevelopment receive a grant and make it all possible. "The support from the SATC's TIDF was huge in getting our project across the line, especially in the early days of the pandemic with substantial business uncertainty," she said. "We decided as a family to ensure we had a good news story to come out of COVID, and we feel that we certainly delivered something to be really proud of. "More importantly, we hope our guests will love what we have created." SATC chief executive Rodney Harrex said the fund has created over 1,400 jobs for South Australians in just over one year - 1,000 jobs in construction and over 400 ongoing jobs in tourism. Mr Harrex said projects, like this ones seen across the Fleurieu, have unlocked $71.6 million worth of new and improved tourism infrastructure and will support operators across the state. With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting tourism and businesses across the state, the multi-million-dollar boost is set to give regional destinations the best opportunity to "jump out of the blocks" in 2022. "It means SA will be ready to jump out of the blocks when interstate tourism returns stronger next year," Mr Harrex said. To view the list of the latest grant recipients, please click here

