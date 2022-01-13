news, local-news,

Summer Saturdays are made for lazy afternoons, live music and gourmet picnics and that's just what the McCracken Country Club is serving this golden summer on the Fleurieu Peninsula. Each Saturday afternoon over summer, the McCracken Country Club is hosting South Coast Sessions with fresh local produce, Pirate Life craft beers and local wines from McLaren Vale, Langhorne Creek and Currency Creek. McCracken Country Club General Manager Stuart Riddell said South Aussies did not need a reason to flock to the Fleurieu Peninsula. "Since being released from COVID lockdowns last year, the Fleurieu has been popular and South Coast Sessions is another great regional attraction this summer," Stuart said. "Down here we've had a real run of it since last year when Premier Stephen Marshall said 'everybody get out of lockdown and visit the regions' - we've been so busy with accommodation. "People are going out and visiting local places as well and it has certainly been busy for us over the past few months." With cruisy acoustic sets from the likes of Marcus Toop, Chris Vlatko, Josh Davies, Georgia Germein and Con Delo in a picturesque spot on the former putting green, the South Coast Sessions at the McCracken Country Club are a popular drawcard for visitors and locals alike. Couples, families, and friends stretch out on colourful picnic blankets in a sheltered spot and nibble on Port Elliot gourmet smallgoods, locally made hummus and olives, and kick back with a South Aussie beer, McLaren Vale wine or a lemonade to be entertained with some great tunes. And with spectacular panoramic golf course views and space for the kids to play, it's the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon, says Stuart - especially with Happy Hour prices on the South Coast Pale Ale. Not even five minutes out of Victor Harbor, the McCracken Country Club is positioning itself as a family friendly golf resort with new owners, the G'Day Group, announcing a $40 million Masterplan to boost tourism in the region. The McCracken Masterplan, released earlier this year, includes a splash park, flying fox, nature play, jumping pillow, mini golf, more than 60 revamped 2-bedroom units, over 100 powered caravan sites and a vision to have one of the best restaurants in the region, with a large alfresco bar. McCracken Country Club, with its panoramic valley views by the seaside, is already popular for functions and weddings with two restaurants, international championship standard 18-hole course and a bottle shop. It's also increasingly a local dining destination. "For a long time in the past there might have been a perception that McCracken Country Club is a private club, but we want visitors and South Coast locals to come and enjoy our beautiful resort - we want summer holidays and South Coast Sessions to be synonymous," Stuart said. The G'Day Group, with assets of $1 billion, is Australia's largest regional accommodation network with nearly 300 properties in its Discovery and G'day Parks portfolio. It is famous for reimagining the camping experience. Founded by Grant Wilckens in 2004 with three properties in WA, G'day reached $1bn company status in 2020, and is home to three brands; Discovery Parks (owned and managed parks), G'day Parks (independently owned licensed parks) and G'day Rewards (membership program). G'day is majority owned by Sunsuper. Founder and CEO Grant Wilckens is also the Chair of the Caravan Industry Association of Australia and Board Director of the South Australian Tourism Commission.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/65283d08-1cf7-4bcb-a8a4-911a990b7f4e.JPG/r0_241_4924_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg