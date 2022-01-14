news, local-news,

ZEN Energy has started 2022 by committing its support to the Forktree Project, as they re-establish tens of thousands of native trees and shrubs. The Forktree Project is on pastoral land between Myponga and Carrickalinga. This will see the return of native animals, insects and birds and sequester tens of thousands of tonnes of carbon on the Fleurieu Peninsula. The Forktree Project need $85,000 to build a renewable energy solution and ZEN Energy is kickstarting the project by donating $35,000. As part of the ongoing partnership, ZEN Energy will also donate $300 from every residential solar or battery storage energy system it sells during the campaign period to complete the entire renewable energy solution built on the Forktree site. "Our customers can benefit from a state of the art solar system, reduce their energy costs and carbon emissions, while significantly supporting one of South Australia's most important environmental projects," ZEN Energy's CEO Anthony Garnaut said. "These grassroots initiatives enable people to seize the opportunity to lower carbon emissions beyond their own home as well as enabling communities to thrive within the new world." Led by Tim Jarvis, AM, Adventurer and Environmental Scientist, the Forktree project is a charity to reforest a degraded former pastoral property on the Fleurieu to show what is possible in terms of land restoration and carbon offsetting. Tim is committed to finding pragmatic solutions to major environmental issues related to climate change and biodiversity loss. In collaboration with the Prince's Trust Australia, this project will develop education programs for young people and the broader community about the importance of environmental stewardship. "Restoring this once pristine land in such an incredible part of Australia is vital to do, coming at a globally critical time for species/habitat loss and climate change," Tim said. "We are very excited to be working with ZEN Energy as a partner." South Australian homeowners looking to lower their carbon footprint with a solar or battery storage system and would like to support the Forktree Project can learn more via: https://www.zenenergy.com.au/the-forktree-project/ ZEN stands for Zero Emissions Now. ZEN believes that by turning towards low cost, renewable energy, communities will become more prosperous. The Forktree Project is a registered charity whose goal is to return a degraded 133-acre former pastoral property in South Australia's Fleurieu Peninsula back to nature. The Forktree Project began in April 2019 when the property was purchased and the vision was born. Tim Jarvis AM leads the project and is an Environmental Scientist, Author, Adventurer and Public Speaker with Masters degrees in environmental science and environmental law. He was conferred a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for services to environment, community and exploration in the 2010 Australian honours list and Conservationist of the Year in 2016 (Australian Geographic Society) and is Global Ambassador to international sustainability NGO WWF.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/908afc48-511e-447f-8fea-3826fc3933bd.jpg/r0_51_1500_899_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

ZEN Energy supports a pioneering environmental project to bring nature back to land between Myponga and Carrickalinga Michael Simmons