Premier Steven Marshall attends the opening night of the Rotary Club of Victor Harbor Art Show
The Rotary Club of Victor Harbor Art Show number 43 is open on Warland Reserve and on Thursday and Friday, January 13 and 14 the show held its sponsor's event and preview night.
The Times Senior Journalist Michael Simmons photographed both evening's events with the South Australian Premier Steven Marshall in attendance, along with Member for Finniss David Basham and former Premier Dean Brown.
