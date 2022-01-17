news, local-news,

When the Victor Harbor Yacht Club hosted the Mosquito Catamaran National Championships over the first week of January, 2022, it was the first time the class had pulled off the event since the beginning of COVID. With 18 boats on the water, it was a relief to the organisers who had spent considerable time putting the series together. For 13-year-old local Grace Rogers, it was her first national sailing event altogether. Grace, and her father Steve Rogers, on Cat-el did exceptionally well in the Mark 2 division, achieving second place overall. South Australians Justin and Kalahni Bissi on Jelly Legs came first, with the Victorians, Rob and Alex Lott on Grayce coming a very close third. "This year the Victor Harbor Yacht Club hosted the Mosquito Nationals. I was lucky enough to sail in the regatta with my dad, Stephen Rogers," Grace said proudly. "Under very windy conditions, alongside some of the local and interstate competitors, racing was fast and competitive. After close racing and a swim or two, great friendships were made back at the beach." In the Mark 1 division the South Australians again took first, with Warwick Kemp on Atreus being closely chased by Victorian sailors Neil Joiner on Immunity in second place and Tim Shepperd on Brakefree in third. However, the Spinnaker division was dominated by the Victorians, who had Gary Maskiell on Bees Knees in first place, Pete Kiely on Sixth Element in second, and Mathew Stone on The Joker in third by the end of a very exciting series, with close racing all the way through. The club hosted a presentation dinner on Saturday, January 8, to finish off the series. This was provided by the hardworking and diligent volunteers, who not only manned the Bridge, Galley and Rescue Boats for the whole week, but also cooked up an incredible feast that all enjoyed. The sailors were happy just to get on the water, grateful to the Victor Harbor Yacht Club for hosting the event and despite the small numbers it was a successful and fun series. The Victor Harbor Yacht Club (VHYC) is available for hire for groups of up to 60 with the current restrictions in place. With a beautiful view and lovely spacious club rooms the VHYC is the perfect local venue for any occasion. For more information contact 8552 4837 or visit www.vhyc.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/bffc4f89-2314-447c-b510-ef83198e614e.JPG/r0_289_6000_3679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg