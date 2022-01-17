news, local-news,

Great Southern Tennis returned to play last Saturday with no surprises in the results with the favourites having good first up return wins. Goolwa proved too strong for Back Valley winning 4 rubbers to 2. Both teams had bolstered line-ups with Back Valley having Tanya Crompton bringing the winning feeling as she won both her singles and doubles with Kerryn Pearsons. Goolwa also presented former John Wesley Club class player Paul Roberts and he had strong wins in his 2 matches that led Goolwa to get the new year off to a winning start. Myponga-Sellicks welcomed Pt Elliot to their home courts and promptly dispatched them 5 rubbers to 1 in an impressive win. After the doubles matches were shared, it was all smooth sailing for the home side who clean swept the singles. Myponga-Sellicks ladies Amy Veron and Kellie Galbraith did the job in the singles, while for Pt Elliot, Julianne Lowrey and Kathryn Witcombe were their best players. Inman Valley eased past Victor Harbor 4 rubbers to 2 in a highly entertaining affair. Victor Harbor's men of Hugo Schmit and Jeremy Bell were worthy adversaries for Inman's men winning both their singles with a 9-7 score line and losing narrowly in a super tiebreak double. Inman's ladies of Bree Leibhardt and Ella Watters comfortably blitzed their counterparts in their matches to ensure Inman stay top of the ladder. Round 11 Saturday matches commence at 3pm to accommodate the junior tournament in the morning and there are 3 big matchups with much at stake. There's a top of the ladder clash with Goolwa hosting Inman in another grand final prelude. Inman's had the better of Goolwa in their previous matches by narrow margins but this could be Goolwa's chance. If Paul Roberts is a regular this is big coup that bolsters an already strong men's component. It could see form John Wesley club mates Travis Roach and Roberts team up in doubles leaving Mike Howard refreshed to attack the singles making a very formidable force. Inman without their top man Dylan Wilson could be hampered but their ladies of Watters and Liebhardt will step up to carry the load but being at Goolwa I feel they'll prove too strong this Saturday. Pt Elliot host Victor Harbor in a danger game for the home side. Victor were very competitive last week against Inman and Pt Elliot will need to get off to a strong start to squash any Victor confidence. Pt Elliot wont need to be reminded that Victor's lone win for the season was against Pt Elliot back in late November so their men of Gary Orr and Scott McPhee will need to be at their best. If Victor's men including Jakob Arbon and Ben Hattam win all their matches without dropping a set in the doubles they can go close to pulling off another win, but Pt Elliot have plenty to play for and they should get the win. Back Valley welcome Myponga-Sellicks in what will be another tough test for the home side but they need a top 3 'scalp' to jolt their fellow final aspirant Pt Elliot. Myponga-Sellicks proved their worth in this matchup in the first week of the season and repeated the dose in their last encounter despite several matches being decided on a tiebreak or break of serve. Myponga-Sellicks men of Craig McCallum and Ben Schmidt with Jack Pacitti are a strong unit and Back Valley's men will need to use all their guile and strategy to find their weakness. Back Valley's ladies of Kerryn Pearsons and the two Tanya's of Milne and Crompton are a strong chance to win their matches, but plenty will need to go right for Back Valley, but I can't see it happening and Myponga-Sellicks should prevail.

