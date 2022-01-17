news, local-news,

Dinghy sailing resumed on Sunday at Goolwa Aquatic Club after a break for Christmas. Sailors looking forward to the forecast gentle 12 knot breeze were faced with a different proposition, as even while rigging up, the wind was evidently strengthening. By the time racing concluded in the mid afternoon, the south westerly winds had reached a fresh 17 to 21 knots, making for exciting sailing. Only a senior fleet raced on the day, with the 10 boats a mixture of classes including seven Sabres, two Finns and an RS200. Aaron Heritage in his beautiful timber Finn was first across the line in each of the three races. John Gratton sailed impressively in the Sabre to finish second to Aaron in Race 1, ahead of Bruce Konings in the other Finn; John a clear Race 1 winner on yardstick corrected time, ahead of Rob Gale in the square top sailed Sabre. In Race 2, the fleet of vintage boats racing on the lake added to the complexity of determining a winning strategy. Dave and Kelly Steele in the RS200 (no forgetting the bungs this week), placed second to Aaron, with the square-top Sabres of Rob Gale and James Veale third and fourth across the line just ahead of John Gratton. On yardstick, however, it was once again John in first place, with Aaron in second, and Rob in third. In building winds, Peter de Vries took an unscheduled dip after tangling with the windward mark, but was back in play for Race 3, continuing a keen tussle with the other Sabres of Derek Maxted and Aleida Steele. Race 3 was only contested by nine boats. Aaron stamped his authority in the stronger wind, finishing two and a half minutes clear of second placed Dave and Kelly in the RS200, with James Veale just ten seconds further behind. The lead was enough to give Aaron the Race 3 win on yardstick corrected time, with John Gratton taking second, and James third. Overall on yardstick corrected time, John Gratton won the day, with Aaron Heritage second and Rob Gale third. James Veale won the day on personal handicap, with John Gratton second and third place shared between Dave and Kelly Steele and Ron Rickards. The next race day in on January 30th, and is a round of the Club Championship series.

