This year's South Australian Country Swimming Carnival was held at Renmark on January 6 to 9. More than 400 competitors from across South Australia and Victoria competed in near-perfect conditions. The Great Southern Swim Club, based at the Fleurieu Aquatic Club and the Strathalbyn pool, had six competitors at the state swimming events. Great Southern Swim Club spokesperson said Great Southern's small team of six young women gave much larger clubs "a run for their money" and finished in 17th place out of 25 participating clubs. A team dinner was held following the 'superfish' events on the Thursday. Most swimmers then took to the pool on the Friday. Naomi Newham was the club's team manager with Sue Pryor and Kane Smith taking on various official duties over the competition. "The swimmers brought home a total of 15 medals and achieved 29 personal best times (PBs) between them, which was a commendable effort," the club spokesperson said. The results from the South Australian Country Swimming Carnival, which was held in Renmark earlier this month by the six girls were - Alyshia Foster - 1 x silver, 1 x bronze with 6 x PBs, Evie French - 1 x bronze with 4 x PBs (personal bests), Asha Newham - 1 x silver, 1 x bronze with 7 x PBs, Gracie Smith - 1 x silver, 1 bronze with 6 x PBs and 2nd and 4th in two 'superfish' events, Issey Smith - 1 x silver, 1 x bronze with 6 x PBs, Zara Taylor - 6 x silver and 2 x bronze medals. "Alyshia, Asha, Issey and Grace medalled in two relays, winning silver in the girls' 8-12yr 4 x 50m freestyle and bronze in the 4 x 50m medley," said a club spokesperson. "Again, it was a fine effort given there were a many larger clubs competing. "As the summer season continues, some swimmers are now preparing for the Clare open and mid-north sprints held at Clare in early February. while Zara will attend the open and multi-class state championships this month. Good luck to all swimmers." The Great Southern Swim Club hold sessions at the Fleurieu Aquatic Centre and has a strong successful history of swimmers linking back to the Strathalbyn Swim Club. The Great Southern Swim Club offers training and coaching for people living with a disability. New members are always welcome, with free come and try sessions available. "The benefits of swimming are far reaching and include whole-body physical development that uses every part of your body done in a supportive medium, cardio-muscular exercise promoting good heart and lung health," club spokesperson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/36c57e13-f005-4ee5-bcb4-592aad0b902a.jpg/r0_21_1353_785_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg