City of Victor Harbor to keep on eye on troublesome Little Corellas

It's fair to say that you'll usually hear Little Corellas before you see them, and while they are noisy, they also have the ability to cause some serious damage. Despite the chaos that the noisy birds can create, the City of Victor Harbor is well equipped to deal with Little Corellas during the summer months. Acting chief executive officer, Karen Rokicinski said council are aware of the prominent locations the birds like to gather. "Generally in the summer months we see Little Corella's around Kent Reserve, Mill Road, the ovals and golf courses," she said. She explained that council's role in relation to Little Corella management is to provide maintenance to areas that are under council's care and control and are affected by the birds, as well as other native species. "The maintenance can include additional barbecue and playground cleaning, as well as extra street sweeping while the birds are present to address their impact on these council assets," Ms Rokicinski said. "Our team also monitors the effects on trees, and we are currently keeping an eye on a large concentration of Corella's at Kent Reserve." "Consultation will occur with the National Parks and Wildlife Service and landscape boards, if it is deemed that further management options are required." Although the troublesome birds can cause damage and annoy residents with their high-pitch screeching, it is an issue that is experienced across the entire state. "The management of Little Corella's is not an issue unique to the City of Victor Harbor, it is something faced by many regions across South Australia," Ms Rokicinski said. "The SA Government has acknowledged this and is working with various stakeholders to address the issue through a coordinated state-wide strategy." Little Corellas can be scared off with loud noises, particularly before the flock has grown to a large size. Be wary of using the same noises all the time, as birds can quickly become accustomed to the disturbance. Flashing lights and moving objects may also frighten birds away from trees.

