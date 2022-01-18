news, local-news,

The achievements of famous American aviator Amelia Earhart, who set many flying records including first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean will be celebrated at Zonta's Zoom meeting on January 25. Amelia disappeared on July 2, 1937 near Howland Island in the Central Pacific. She was a member of Zonta and in her honour all Zonta clubs contribute some of their funds to support Amelia Earhart Awards for women studying and doing research in aerospace sciences. Dr Sarah Cannard, Industry Director for the SmartSat Co-operative Research Centre based in Adelaide, was one of a number of Australian women who have received these scholarships. Dr Cannard is a senior engineer and project manager who has had years of experience working in the defence and space industries following her PhD (University of Adelaide) in aerospace aeronautical engineering. In addition, Sarah is a Project Director for Australian Remote Operations for Space and Earth (AROSE) and is now responsible for leading the preliminary design of an Australian lunar rover to support NASA. "Sarah's deep passions for space and growing an Australian space industry and STEM (Science, technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) make her a wonderful role model for young people, especially women and girls considering careers in these fields," Zonta spokesperson said. When COVID restrictions permit, Dr Cannard will be guest speaker at an event in Victor Harbor. Funds from the event will go towards Zonta International's Amelia Earhart Scholarship Fund. "All members of the community are invited and it will be a great opportunity for teachers, career counsellors and young men and women interested in following careers in technology and science," the spokesperson said. The date will be advertised in the community and on Facebook: Zonta Club of Fleurieu Peninsula Inc. For more information contact zontafleurieu@yahoo.com.au Zonta stands for women's rights and advocates for equality, education and an end to child marriage and gender-based violence. Zonta expands opportunities for women and girls through their education programs and service projects. "Zonta International works at the international, national and local levels to realise our vision of a world in which women's rights are recognised as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential, where women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men and where no woman lives in fear of violence," spokesperson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/c77e9238-17dd-4781-8c4e-002ac3f79b13.JPG/r0_123_2867_1743_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg