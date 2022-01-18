news, local-news,

An exhibition of art posters by young people opened in the Arts Centre in Coral Street. Victor Harbor Refugee Group's Bill Harris said on display were posters completed by students from primary, secondary and tertiary schools across Australia to celebrate SA Refugee Week in 2021. "Daily we are reminded of the disastrous situations in countries like Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar and receive reports of hundreds dying, people displaced and homeless and thousands struggling to survive in basic camps in other countries," Mr Harris said. "In responding to them, students have drawn on themes of multiculturalism, human rights, cultural diversity, anti-racism and their desire to offer Australia as a 'welcoming' country. "The exhibition is designed to take us to the core of what makes us human, caring and compassionate beings in a multi cultural society. All essential attributes for a welcoming community. "The Victor Harbor Refugee Support Group commends our council for hosting this exhibition." The next meeting of the VH Refugee Support Group is planned for February 20, at the Christian Gospel Centre. Guest speaker will be Libby Hogarth, who works with refugees in Adelaide.

