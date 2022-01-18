news, local-news,

If you're new to Victor Harbor, you might like to consider becoming a member of the Civic Pride Gardening Group. They meet once a week on a Tuesday morning between 8.30am and 10am, to plant annuals, especially at the two main roundabouts in front of Newland Church and the council offices, but also prune and dead-head roses and weed and tidy various other parts of the city, as needed. "It is very satisfying work and we all get lots of positive comments from the public," Civic Pride Gardening Group member Judy Parsons said. "Andrew Comas, who is the head of the City of Victor Harbor Parks and Gardens team, guides and assists our group, which was begun approximately 20 years ago by Pat Chigwidden and Mary Alison, both councillors at the time. "Our numbers have dwindled to about nine, so if you would like to be a gardening angel, please contact us." For more information ring Judy Parsons on 0427 339 930. The group are selfless volunteers who take great pride in the appearance of Victor Harbor and after each Tuesday session of gardening enjoy a coffee and a chat. "I'm very hopeful that this will prod a few to join us," Judy said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/d01876ed-1d21-40be-af01-5052d6918af7.JPG/r1216_372_4655_2315_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg