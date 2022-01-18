news, local-news,

Encounter Bay got home by 1 run in a thriller against Willunga at home on Saturday. Encounter Bay made 6/141 from their 40 overs thanks to a blistering 61 from Hoffmann. Willunga in reply were 1/50 at the half way mark, identical to Encounter Bay, but with wickets at key times the Bays were always a step ahead and in the end Willunga fell 1 run short. A great win for Encounter Bay, who jump Goolwa into third on the ladder. Around the grounds, Port Elliot 6/134 chased down McLaren Districts 131 to keep themselves in touch with the top 4. Noarlunga 2/146 made light work of Goolwa's 7/142 thanks largely to Burgess' 69 not out, leading his side to an 8 wicket victory. Noarlunga move to the top of the A Grade ladder, however Willunga and Port Elliot have a game in hand, as all matches involving Port Elliot last round have been rescheduled. Those rescheduled B and C grade games will happen this weekend, with the A Grade to be played in February, due to the Meyer Shield this weekend. Congratulations to the following players who have been selected to represent the Great Southern Cricket Association in this year's Meyer Shield on Kangaroo Island. Team: Captain Scott Brown (Willunga), Vice Captain Cam Lintern (Encounter Bay), Luke Harding (Willunga), Luke Goldner (Willunga), Joel Docking (Willunga), Sean McIvor (Willunga), Sam Hoffmann (Encounter Bay), Blake Bailey (Encounter Bay), Matthew Ray (Noarlunga), Stephen Nairn (McLaren Districts), Luke Goodieson (McLaren Districts), David Smith (McLaren Districts) and Seb Goldsmith (Port Elliot). Round 1 and 2 will take place this Saturday and Sunday with the final being played on Wednesday. Great Southern will be playing Torrens Valley at Wisanger Oval in their opening match.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/8f82ac79-4805-4bc2-b2ce-581d8b0eaf16.jpg/r100_351_2519_1718_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg