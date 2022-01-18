news, local-news,

Encounter Bay were lost Burns for 9 in the game against Willunga. That brought out Sam Hoffmann who looked to attack from the start. It was not long after Marks had a mix up running between the wicket and ran him self out for 15. Bailey and Hoffmann then went on to make a 94 run partnership. Lintern took the Bays to 141. Hoffmann was the pick of the batsmen, making 61. Willunga had Paul Roberts and Docking battle hard with the bat and took the score to 1/50. Hoffmann finally spun one past Docking's bat and departed him for 31. Goldner went for 19 leaving Willunga 3/102 in the 32nd over. The big wicket of Roberts on 50 was due to a brilliant piece of fielding from Hoffmann. Willunga needed 10 runs ijn the last over. Bays pulled it off in the last ball as Willunga needed a 3 and only scored a single. Willunga missed the experience of Simon Roberts, as it was a great win for Encounter Bay. Port Elliot defeats McLaren Districts McLaren Districts won the toss and elected to bat first against Port Elliot. Somerfield made the breakthrough getting Twartz caught behind. This brought Goodieson (51) to the crease. Nairn (21) batted alongside Goodieson for the majority of the innings combining for a partnership of 61. McLaren finished on a total of 7-131. Port Elliot got off to a solid start with Arbon (17) the aggressor. After he was dismissed, the father son combo of Andy and Finn Hayden was at the crease. They built a solid partnership of 46. The partnership was broken with the introduction of Genockey (4-19) who took a hat trick to remove both Hayden's and Ling. With the batting lineup shaken and McLaren Districts up and about looking to take the game away from Port Elliot, it took a counter attacking knock from Hannam (22) Somerfield (14 not out) and the calming experience of Mack (11 not out) to see Port Elliot across the line. No Scarff's, no worries Noarlunga won the toss and decided to bat first against Goolwa. Ray once again struck early for Noarlunga, but Consalvo counter attacked for Goolwa. After going for 10 runs off his first over, Lamz came back in his second to take Consalvo's wicket for a quickly made 36 and then pick up a second quick wicket in his next over. Giddings and Vickery steadied the innings for Goolwa and saw them to the drinks break at 3 for 54. Another bowling change saw Stewart-Tonkin break the partnership at 37 runs, with Vickery out for 15, with Lamz taking a diving catch on the boundary. He picked up a second quick wicket. Giddings was steering the batting. Noarlunga's finishing bowlers kept Goolwa at 7 for 142, with Giddings not out for 53. Parry and Burgess steadied the chase to 143 after an early wicket. Evans broke the partnership of 55 runs, with Parry LBW for 15. Spaan joined Burgess and the pair put on an unbeaten partnership of 76 to steer Noarlunga home in the 37th over with Spaan on 31 and Burgess steering his side to victory with an excellent 69.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/a8846da3-c522-4b68-ad14-f549bdc69b59.jpg/r190_381_2038_1425_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg