Alan and Margie Field have made a large impact in the many communities where they have lived... in education, music and sport, but particularly at Victor Harbor. The pair will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on January 19 and have a wonderful, loving story to be told. Alan and Margie were married at the Victor Harbor Methodist Church (now Adare) in 1957. "We were the first couple to be married in the new building, which was opened in July 1956 and to sign the marriage register we had to move to the adjacent Conference Centre. While there, Margie's cousin sang a solo to entertain the guests," Margie said. There is an interesting tale regarding the flower girl on their wedding day. "She was our only niece and came from Adelaide. She was so excited to be part of our wedding that she wet herself and had to borrow a pair of my knickers. She was only four and was not happy about that." The reception was held at St Jude's Hall, Port Elliot and when it finished the newly married couple were going to slip away to enjoy their wedding night. "We left the reception and all of a sudden Alan's Adelaide friends were following, so to avoid them we drove up The Strand with our lights off and snuck down a side street where local policeman Copper Kettle pulled us over. We explained the situation and he replied, 'We would rather have our honeymooners alive than dead. Get going!' "By this time Alan's friends had skedaddled, so the encounter with Copper Kettle was a blessing in disguise." Alan and Margie were both school teachers; Alan taught at Victor Harbor High School and Margie at the Primary School. "I was the only staff member under 40," Margie said. "But they were very good to me." Alan played football for Encounter Bay and Margie played netball for VH Methodist and we both played tennis for Victor Harbor. Alan was a more than useful footballer, winning the Great Southern Football League Mail Medal in 1958 and 1959 and last year was named in the Encounter Bay Football Club Team of the Century. They developed great friendships with Ann and Don Overall, Jan and Ron Skewes, Jan and Bill Rawlins, Judith and Ken Nowland and Athalie and Coral Mayfield. "We all had common interests," Margie said. Alan and Margie moved to Adelaide from 1961 to 67, as Alan had been appointed Senior Master at Adelaide High, while Margie was busy with three children. Alan opened Glengowrie High as Principal in 1968, then on to Alice Springs High for five years where we all developed a love for camping. Murray Bridge High followed for nine years, then back to Victor High where he retired in 1990. "The children, Kathy, Peter and Lori are our greatest achievements and we are so proud of them. Our three grandsons live in Seattle and we keep in touch regularly through FaceTime," Alan said. At 87 and 85, Alan and Margie are sharp in the mind and fit in body and have a passion for keeping physically fit. "I even did a PB at ParkRun recently and was very chuffed," Margie enthused. "We both play in the City Band and have loved our long involvement with the South Coast Choral and Arts Society." Their faith, music, fitness and love of reading and gardening have enhanced their long marriage and they plan to celebrate this special milestone with their family. "Our romance started on a Teachers College sporting trip to Perth by train and we hope to relive that experience on the Indian Pacific when possible," Margie said. Alan said "we have a deep love and mutual respect for each other," and Margie added, "we accept and love each other for who we are, warts and all".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/2dfc1bad-cbd7-4c91-94a6-2e5dba1995bb.JPG/r0_126_4928_2910_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg