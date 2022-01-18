news, local-news,

The McLaren Vale Vintage and Classic 2022, one of McLaren Vale's most popular community events, has been cancelled. The difficult decision to not go ahead with the parade on Sunday, April 3, as well the annual Charity Dinner on Friday April 1, was made by the Vintage & Classic committee after reviewing their COVID Management Plan. Despite considering all options, the committee felt that they would not be able to meet the stringent requirements of an effective COVID Management Plan for the event. Chairman of the McLaren Vale Vintage & Classic committee Trevor Sharp is devastated by the decision, but believes it is best for the health and safety of everyone involved. "It is with great sadness that we have to announce that the McLaren Vale Vintage & Classic 2022 event is to be cancelled. However, we feel that the safety and wellbeing of the community and all involved is of paramount importance," Trevor said. "It is disappointing that this highly successful McLaren Vale event, fostered by the McLaren Vale Business & Tourism Association for 16 years, is not going ahead in 2022. Over time this not-for-profit charity event has raised thousands of dollars for McLaren Vale & District War Memorial Hospital, local CFS Brigades and more recently the Southern Koala Rescue." "We would like to sincerely thank all of our volunteers, wineries, sponsors and entrants for their ongoing hard work and support as the event wouldn't be what it is without them. We also wanted to give all those involved enough time to change their plans to ensure minimal impact on their businesses." For those who have registered their vehicle in the parade, event organisers will be in contact in the coming days.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/6ed5020c-6e23-4c67-8408-4dd356f27d25.jpg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg