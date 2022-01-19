news, local-news,

Fourth-generation local Amy Hueppauff is SA Labor's candidate contesting the 2022 State Election in the seat of Finniss. Both sets of Amy's great grandparents put their roots down in the community. Herbert and Mona Hueppauff purchased their family dairy farm in Tooperang in 1936, which continued to be run by the family for nearly 60 years. Ms Hueppauff has called the South Coast home for the past 21 years and was her family's third generation to attend Mount Compass Area School, followed by Goolwa Primary School and Victor Harbor High School. She describes where she lives, in Currency Creek, as "a stunning part of the world". Growing up, Amy was a member of the Currency Creek CFS Brigade - a cadet from age 11 and a firefighter at 16. Ms Hueppauff said every South Australian deserved the chance to pursue their dreams and create a better future for themselves, their families and whole community. "The South Coast was an incredible place to grow up, with a strong sense of community. Each spot in the community holds a different and precious memory for me. I want to help ensure our community has a bright future - and that comes with strong local representation," Ms Hueppauff said. SA Labor Leader Peter Malinauskas said the people of Finniss would be well-represented by Amy, who is a committed local with ties going back generations to the local area. "Her passion for the community will make her a strong advocate and local voice," Mr Malinauskas said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/f2accc30-23ae-4864-a563-da46dc1b769a.jpg/r0_1477_5305_4474_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg