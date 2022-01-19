news, local-news,

Five awards are being handed out by the District Council of Yankalilla at its Australia Day Awards ceremony at the Yankalilla Memorial Oval. Citizen of the Year is John Freeman for his role at the Normanville Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) and in his role as Chief Training Officer. John has overseen the development of many excellent community programs such as the much-loved Nippers Program, the Bronze Medallion Squads and he has acted as Patrol Captain since 2008. The VAC Swim program at the SLSC is known as "the best in Adelaide", in fact, anecdotally, many people choose to stay in Normanville over the VAC Swim period just so their children can attend. He is a well-known face amongst the community and summer wouldn't be the same without looking up to the SLSC and seeing Johnny wearing red and yellow perched on the balcony with binoculars in hand. He's introduced spinal management courses, worked on building repair and maintenance programs (and fundraising initiatives to support the same), assisted in arranging for Normanville SLSC to host large lifesaving competitions bring much activity and revenue to our area. Most importantly he's engaged many young people to consider the important role of surf lifesaving and beach safety and awareness. His community spirit extends well beyond the SLSC and he's always willing to lend a hand, a tool or time to local and community projects and initiatives. Young Citizen of the Year is Bonnie Willsmore. Bonnie is an active member of the Yankalilla Cricket Club, Football Club and Netball Club. She volunteers her time as a committee member, social media manager and organises fundraising and social events for all clubs while also finding time to coach and umpire juniors at the Netball Club. Bonnie has instigated a number of inclusive and charitable events for the Yankalilla Cricket Club such as 'Ashes & Lashes' - a fun, social event designed to bring parents, siblings, wives and girlfriends of local cricketers together to strengthen the family friendly club culture. She has also been actively involved the Cricket Clubs annual 'Pink Day' event, an event that is inclusive for the whole DCY community, aiming to raise funds for the Jane McGrath Foundation (for Breast Cancer Research). She has recently co-ordinated a local touch football competition that is open to all members of the community - encouraging healthy, active and social wellbeing within the community. Bonnie has worked tirelessly for many years behinds the scenes for multiple clubs and should be commended for her efforts. Community Event of the Year - Yankalilla Classic Motor Show (Yankalilla & Districts Lion's Club). The Yankalilla & Districts Lion's Club ran this successful inaugural family friendly event amidst the everchanging COVID climate, showcasing our district to the classic motoring public. The event saw 217 vehicle registrations, as well as 1150 additional adult attendees. Funds raised - exceeding $10,000, will be distributed to projects and charities including; Lions Prostrate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer Research, Yankalilla Scouts and various projects supporting our local Schools and students. Active Citizenship - Lauren Barrington. Lauren is the current Chairperson of the Cape Jervis Progress Association, a member of the Cape Jervis Community Club and was a member of the 'Light Up the Cape' Festival Fleurieu committee. Lauren has also written multiple grant applications to achieve positive outcomes for Cape Jervis. Lauren has been the driving force behind several events at Cape Jervis, including a 'Colour Run' as part of the Festival Fleurieu - Kids Club activities and assisting with bringing the 'Light Up the Cape' Festival Fleurieu event to the Cape. Lauren has also applied for multiple grants to upgrade the playground at the Community Club, securing multiple quotes to have a public toilet installed at the Community Club, liaised with State and Federal Ministers to advocate for an upgrade to the Port at Cape Jervis and regularly attends the local council meetings to keep updated on decisions made for our community. Lauren has been instrumental in fundraising activities to allow beautification projects in the Cape Jervis area to be possible. Mayor's Award - Nathan Ide. It has been a hard year for everyone, but Nathan Ide has been an inspiration. Through the guiding principle of acting locally whilst thinking globally, through innovation, networking and building an inclusive and mutually cooperative spirit with the District. Unwilling to accept the possibility under the threat of the Covid pandemic that the holiday season would pass without a joyous community celebration, Nathan organised a Christmas Lights Competition and COVID Safe New Year's Eve Celebration for the community to enjoy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/f7ece619-b644-4828-a3c1-0ba3830d3684.JPG/r0_534_3494_2508_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg