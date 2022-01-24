Myponga Netball Club to walk taller after big playing facility upgrade

news, local-news,

Sporting clubs are the heartbeat of many small communities across South Australia, and for Myponga, that's no different. Myponga Netball Club has long desired to modernise its facilities, and thanks to $45,000 from the State Government's Infrastructure Projects grant program, the club is in a position to flourish well into the future. The funds will go towards the resurfacing of the club's four multisport courts, while the fencing that surrounds the facility will also be replaced. President Nicole McLaren said the club was bursting with joy when they found out their funding application was successful earlier this month after a "painstaking" wait. Mrs McLaren explained that it has been around 14 years since the courts had been resurfaced, with many of the playing spaces showing their age. "Many of the tennis lines have become faded, which results in many of the players having arguments about whether the ball was in or out," Mrs McLaren joked. "We also see water pooling on the courts during the netball season due to unevenness, which can be safety hazard to players. There are also various cracks on the courts." While the courts will receive a much-needed facelift, the club's fencing will also be upgraded for the first time in over two decades. "All of it is going to be replaced, and the new fencing is going to be higher, so balls are less likely to go over," Mrs McLaren said. "We are also getting some emergency gates installed. It will allow better access in the result of an ambulance being required." In total, the project is estimated to be worth around $115,000, and thanks State Government funding, shovels will get into the ground quicker. Mrs McLaren praised the fundraising efforts shown by members of the netball and tennis club, as well as the Myponga Memorial Community Centre. No date has been given on when the resurfacing works will commence, however, the process is expected to take 2-4 weeks to complete. Despite being one of the smaller clubs in the Great Southern Netball Association, Myponga has prided itself on being a strong community focused club. "Myponga is such a great community. We see people come from as far as Aldinga, Sellicks Beach and other places just to play at the club. It's a welcoming place to play sport," Mrs McLaren said. She explained that the new upgrades will "give the club a sense of pride", and will likely provide a huge boost heading into the new season. "It is such a small community and going up against the bigger clubs such as Victor Harbor, Strathalbyn and Willunga, it can sometimes feel like David versus Goliath," Mrs McLaren said. "These upgrades will improve our club massively and will provide us with the stepping stones to continue growing the club into the future."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/06ef1ced-e37d-4ed3-999d-5f29b92855c0.jpg/r8_448_4020_2715_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg