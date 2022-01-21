news, local-news,

February 2022 marks a milestone for the Willunga Farmers Market. On Saturday, February 19, the market will celebrate its 20th Birthday, which has had more than 1000 weekly markets full of fresh local produce and community connections. Winner of the delicious Produce Award for the nation's Most Outstanding Farmers Market in 2021 and inducted into the SA Tourism Hall of Fame for Excellence in Food Tourism in 2021, Willunga Farmers Market is now home to more than 80 farmers and producers from the Fleurieu Peninsula. Settled in the market's temporary new home due to the pandemic, the Willunga High School grounds, it will host the 20th birthday celebration. Chefs Todd Steele, Karena Armstrong (Salopian Inn and Director of Tasting Australia 2022) and Jordan Theodoros (formerly Sticky Rice Cooking School and Peel Street Restaurant) will share their favourite recipes using fresh market produce. Willunga Farmers Market general manager Jenni Mitton said the market began in 2001. "So please join us on Saturday, February 19, from 8am until 12noon as we embark on another wonderful year and reflect on our proud history," Jenni said. "The Willunga Farmers Market was set up to provide a venue for small producers to sell their finest and freshest first-quality food the region has to offer, direct to customers. It was a giant leap of faith by producers and customers alike and it is now a celebrated success story of grassroots, sustainable and economic development. "'To Market, To Market' was the poster in the window of the Willunga General Store, midwinter 2001, urging people to attend a meeting to set up South Australia's first farmers market in Willunga. This was in response to acclaimed 'Adelaide Food Legend' Zannie Flanagan, realising the potential for a Farmers Market in South Australia while at a New Zealand conference on this issue earlier in the year." Jenni said Zannie invited Jane Adams to lead the preliminary planning workshop at the Alma Hotel in Willunga. Jane is a consultant and head of the Australian Farmers Market Association, who had just finished a study tour of US farmers' markets. "This unique opportunity provided the gathering with a great perspective on how to run a market. A small and very enthusiastic group of farmers, orchardists, local food producers and future customers took up the challenge and an interim committee was established," Jenni said. Six months of hard work on a myriad of issues ensued before Marianne Downes was employed as the first Market Manager, just two weeks before opening. "It all came to fruition on the sunny Saturday morning of February 23, 2002, when the first South Australian farmers' market opened at 8am with 18 stalls in the car park of the Alma Hotel, Willunga," she recalled. "After an eventful (the breakfast BBQ burnt down!), but highly successful day, as some traders were selling out of stock and had to go home for more produce, it seemed as though the idea would indeed bear fruit. Two weeks later came the grand opening with special guest David Suzuki, world renowned environmental scientist, thrilling the 3000 strong audience. The Willunga Farmers Market has never looked back!" The market looks forward to the next 20 years of sharing wonderful food and generating great community spirit. For more information general manager Jenni Mitton at manager@willungafarmersmarket.com.au or phone 0411 049 570.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/1375237c-eb27-4a92-af1e-955087addcd2.jpg/r0_17_2309_1322_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg