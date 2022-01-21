news, local-news,

An overtaking lane on the Victor Harbor Road was approved by the state government nearly two years ago and by mid-2022, construction will finally begin. Member for Finniss David Basham said the proposed overtaking lane on Victor Harbor Road at Hindmarsh Valley would improve safety for motorists by providing a safe opportunity to overtake slower moving vehicles on the stretch of Victor Harbor Road. "Subject to approvals, construction is expected to commence in mid-2022, with completion expected early 2023, weather permitting," Mr Basham said. The total distance of the overtaking lane will be approximately 1.7 kilometres and the project is approximately $8 million subject to final design and approvals. Road users and holidaymakers heading down to the Fleurieu Peninsula or across to Kangaroo Island are a step closer to enjoying a faster and safer trip, with the contract awarded to deliver the Fleurieu Connections Package. The $560 million project, funded by the Australian and South Australian governments, will reduce congestion and traffic bottlenecks while boosting safety and economic growth in the Fleurieu region. The Fleurieu Connections Alliance, a consortium of CPB Contractors, Aurecon and GHD, in association with the South Australian Department for Infrastructure and Transport, has been awarded the contract to deliver the Victor Harbor Road Duplication and Main South Road projects. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the project would support 770 full-time jobs each year during construction. "This is another example of the Australian Government's record $110 billion infrastructure investment plan in action," Mr Joyce said. "Projects like this one are helping to connect communities and improve road safety, while also creating jobs and supporting our economic recovery." SA Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Corey Wingard said the contract award was an important step towards delivering the much-anticipated project. "The award to the Fleurieu Connections Alliance means we can now crack on with building another project that will greatly benefit thousands of South Australians," Mr Wingard said. "The consortium of CPB Contractors, Aurecon and GHD has been involved in constructing several major road projects in South Australia, including the Port Wakefield Highway Overpass and Highway Duplication. "We're fast approaching the holiday season when many people flock to the beautiful Fleurieu Peninsula and beyond, which can cause major traffic congestion along Main South Road. "When the Fleurieu Connections Package is complete, the journey to the Peninsula will be faster and safer, giving friends and families more time to enjoy rather than sitting in traffic. "This is just one of the many major projects planned, or already underway, as the Federal and SA governments continue to deliver a $17.9 billion infrastructure pipeline across our state." Senator for South Australia and Minister for Finance Simon Birmingham welcomed the contract that would deliver the projects to give South Australians quicker and safer access to the Fleurieu region. "The significant investment the Morrison and Marshall Governments are injecting into these projects will give not only benefit local motorists and tourism operators but boost job opportunities during construction," Mr Birmingham said. "Our government is helping to deliver the infrastructure projects that best suit the needs of the community and play a critical role in the state's ongoing economic recovery." The project includes duplication of Main South Road from Seaford to Aldinga, a '2+1' lane road layout from Aldinga to Sellicks Beach and duplication of Victor Harbor Road between Main South Road and the start of the left turn into McLaren Vale. A planning study will also be undertaken to investigate the preferred solution for Victor Harbor Road between Main Road, McLaren Vale and Tatachilla Road and to Willunga Hill. CPB Contractors is the Australasian construction company of the CIMIC Group. Its operations span Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Papua New Guinea. CPB Contractors managing director Jason Spears said the company was proud to be part of the Fleurieu Connections Alliance. Works are expected to commence soon for completion in 2024. To find out more about the project, visit www.dit.sa.gov.au

