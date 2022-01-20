news, local-news,

The Murray Darling Association represents 178 local governments along the Murray Darling Basin. These local governments are separated into 12 regions with Region 6 being in the Coorong and Lower Lakes and comprising of Alexandrina Council, Coorong District Council, Kingston District Council, The Rural City of Murray Bridge, Southern Mallee District Council, Tatiara District Council and the City of Victor Harbor. Region 6 is a local voice at the national level for local and regional issues. The 12 regions each have a board chair, local government elected members and community members as part of their membership. The Murray Darling Association (MDA) chair of Region 6 is Alexandrina Council elected member Melissa Rebbeck, who meets monthly with the other board chairs to discuss regional and national water issues acting as a two-way conduit for information and discussion between communities and governments. Cr Rebbeck advocated to become an elected member with a particular vision of working more closely with MDA issues. She was also elected to become the vice president of the southern basin. With a very strong core membership, and Cr Rebbeck leadership, Region 6s voice is heard at the national level being one of most active of all of the 12 regions. Since Cr Rebbeck has chaired the MDA, there have been some strong results, which includes awareness of the importance of the ecology of the Coorong and Lower Lakes for the health of the entire basin. "We are trying to make a difference and be heard and we have achieved upgrades to the barrages, the Murray Darling Association has called on the federal government to develop and implement a policy for Australia to become carbon neutral by 2050, called on Basin Governments to initiate, fund and implement further research and development, adoption, and commercialisations into alternative carp mitigation/controls to the proposed Cyprinid Herpesvirus 3, that the Murray Darling Association work with CSIRO and other agencies to investigate and report on the sustainability of the Sustainable Diversion Limits (SDLs) within the MDB plan in the face of climate change projections and trends and call for a review on how low the environmental water allocation became to what it is 2750GL and what the requirements are for the future." Advocacy from previous motions have ensured greater incentives for carbon sequestration and impacted on Minister Pitt, who has announced $171 million for carbon projects. A Field Trip across the barrages from Hindmarsh Island to Meningie took place in late 2021 with 21 in attendance. "The day was video recorded which will allow us to showcase the region and its importance of the Coorong and Lower Lakes unique ecology for the health of the entire basin. Local Tangani elders, Peter and Meryl Mansfield provided a beautiful welcome to country and some strong stories. "Region 6 would like to see the local Indigenous groups incorporated more into the Murray Darling Basin Plan as they provide spine tingling stories that will ensure we all maintain that connection to our environment and become better caretakers." Region 6 holds an annual symposium which aims to pull together a range of stakeholders to discuss regional issues and motions for the 2022 AGM. The Symposium was held at the Bridgeport Hotel in Murray Bridge and saw 52 register for the event and 46 attended in person. The top ranked questions - across all sessions from the region included 1. Climate Change and Barrages, 2. Lake Albert Connector (to manage salinity), 3. Flood Plain Harvesting, 4. Dollar value of E-water to regional socioeconomics (tourism, population); and 5. Measuring volume of returned water under projects. "These issues will become the prime points for the 2022 National conference motions," Cr Rebbeck said. During the recent symposium, plenary Speaker Professor Michael Young spoke about the development of Australian Water policy/reform and where to next? "The concept of a targeted percentage to be 'left in the river' (reach by reach); He also spoke about his recommendations to review the Basin Plan, first: Structural Review, then Strategic Review and finally a Tactical Review," she said. "These points also will formulate advocacy for 2022 from Region 6. The concept of broadening the E-water language to help more informed conversations." Cr Rebbeck acknowledged the key core members and the strong executive support from its council members to provide the continual success. "The MDA Region 6 always welcomes members and if you would like to join and be a voice for your community explore options to achieve sound solutions to regional issues or participate in a basin communities leadership program please contact melissa.rebbeck@alexandrina.sa.gov.au" Cr Rebbeck said flood waters have their way down the system and Lower Lake levels were higher than normal at present. "Water is being let through the barrages. Water out of the barrages is essential to flush salts and also support fish populations that rely on both river and the sea," Cr Rebbeck said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/b92f1bac-e3bf-4ad3-8a7d-2dad58aec044.jpg/r342_579_3877_2576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg