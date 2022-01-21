'It took a tsunami to stop us', Jordan McMillan stars at Super Surf Teams League

news, local-news,

It took a unprecedented tsunami warning to stop a late charge from SA Reds at the Surf Life Saving Australia Super Surf Teams League at North Bondi last week. Young female sprinter Jordan McMillan showcased her trademark speed on the sand, winning all three of her beach sprints against some of the country's brightest talents. A total of 12 teams and 104 athletes competed at the three-day team-based surf sport event, with the South Australia-based team finishing fifth overall, only three points away from Point Danger Seawolves in third. Despite the action-packed competition building towards an exciting conclusion, the event was cut short after a tsunami warning was put in place due to a volcano erupting near Tonga. Surf Life Saving Australia made the tough decision to cancel all water events on day three, with only the five beach events able to proceed. Jordan said she was incredibly proud of how her team performed over the course of the competition, with the SA Reds team competitive in all four disciplines - beach, swim, board and ski. Capable of running a sub-11 second 100m sprint on the track, the former Tatachilla Lutheran College student showcased her beach sprinting talents at the competition. "It's different to a normal surf competition because you're competing against the top athletes from each state - it's pretty special," the Somerton Surf Life Saving Club member said. "I was able to win the sprints on all three days - the heats and the finals. I personally didn't expect it, because I was racing against some girls that have beaten me at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships. "I was shocked that I won, but it definitely gave me a massive confidence boost." Jordan also competed in the beach relay, flags and ocean relay on each of the three days. She explained that the ocean relay created a palpable atmosphere that got everyone on their feet. "The ocean relay has people from every discipline. you'll start with two sprinters and they'll do a leg each and then they'll pass to a swimmer. Swimmers will then tag a board rider and it finishes with a ski," she said. "The race changes a lot throughout the whole thing, it is really exciting. Our team was going nuts at Bondi, we were definitely the loudest there." Despite finishing fifth, the SA Reds team were quietly optimistic that a top-three could have been possible if it wasn't for a freak weather warning. "All of the beaches were closed due to the tsunami warning. On the second day, we were in a really good zone and we were ready to go at it on day three," Jordan said. "They got through the beach sprints and beach flags before they had call off all of the water events. All of the water event people in the team were really disappointed because they were so keen to race. "We reckon we would have been able to win the point scores that day, which would have put us third overall, but it took a tsunami to stop us. We all had so much fun though." Feeling as fit as she's ever been, the young sprinter said she is excited to see what she can achieve on the track this year. Jordan already has an eye on this year's Australian Track and Field Championships. "I am building towards nationals which is at the end of March. I am going to be competing in the U20 and Open age categories," Jordan said. "In the U20s, I'd really like to medal this year and hopefully get a world U20 qualifier for either the 100m or 200m - that would be a dream come true. "I am working really hard to get there. I am really happy with my form and my fitness this year, so I will keep pushing and hopefully I will get where I want to be by April."

