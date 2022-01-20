news, local-news,

The Fleurieu Beef Group Incorporated (FBG) celebrated their 25th anniversary. The celebration took place at a David and Cherry Macklin's property near Ashbourne. The FBG is one of the most successful long lasting Farming Systems Groups in the region with the membership larger than ever. The success is due to a strong core membership with retention of many of the foundation members Mark Higgins, Richard Lawrence, Tim Prance, Terry Sweetman and Richard Wilson, combined with a mix of relatively new members. The group meet on the third Tuesday of each month and discuss the three L's (Land, Livestock and Labour) through field days, workshops, farm walks, projects, guest speakers, monthly meetings and resources within the group. The mix of memberships ensures great discussion with foundational members passing on great knowledge to new members and new members bringing new ideas and different ways of thinking. The anniversary was attended by the Minister for Primary Industries David Basham and he spoke of the importance of this group to ensure agricultural sustainability and economic development. Mr Basham spoke of how he is still part of a local dairy discussion group with a similar life span. Some of the FBG's three musketeers were recognised who have brought amazing projects and programs to the group including Dr Bernard Doube and Greg Dalton, who have supported the group to breed and release dung beetles. These ecosystem engineers have infiltrated the Fleurieu and have been paramount in building soil health and carbon and pasture productivity. Also recognised was Professor Wayne Pitchford from the school of Animal and Veterinary Science for a huge range of information he has provided the group over a number of years. In addition the past presidents and secretaries were honoured including presidents Geoff Davis, Rory Fitzpatrick, Geoff Bowles and Mark Higgins and secretaries/treasurers Adrian Burton, Richard Wilson, Althea Grove, Barb Voysey, David Macklin and Melissa Rebbeck. Life Members: Geoff Davis; Barb Voysey; Tim Prance and Mark Higgins were also acknowledged. "FBG Inc aims to improve profitability via evaluating; pasture productivity and utilisation, the cost-effective control of pests and weeds, sustainable and regenerative grazing systems, soil health, cost of production, herd management, genetics, optimal nutrition and other ideas as agreed by group members," Melissa Rebbeck said. "In addition, farm quality assurance, work place safety, biosecurity and co-operation is encouraged with the aid from various statutory or sponsorship bodies for projects, programs or trials." If interested in joining the FBG (need to be a beef farmer on the Fleurieu) visit www.fleurieubeefgroup.com to apply to be a member.

