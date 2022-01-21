news, local-news,

Is the Fleurieu Peninsula being ignored when it comes to health by the state government? With the release of locations for Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), the Fleurieu Peninsula had none. Member for Finniss David Basham said the Fleurieu Peninsula had been and continued to be one of the safest and best places in the world to live and work during the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is due to our low levels of positive cases and enviable lifestyle. PCR tests remain the gold standard for COVID-19 testing and anyone on the Fleurieu Peninsula who need immediate testing should head to our local testing clinic," Mr Basham said. "The State Government is continuing to set up RAT distribution sites across the state and I am advocating for one to be set up on the Fleurieu Peninsula. "In the meantime, a new distribution site has been set up at Noarlunga which will make things a little bit easier." Minister for Emergency Services Vincent Tarzia said the State Government remained committed to supporting South Australia's regional communities like the Fleurieu Peninsula. "Additional RAT distribution sites will be established at other regional locations, with planning underway based on data provided by SA Health and input from the South Australian Local Health Networks," Mr Tarzia said. "Members of the Fleurieu Peninsula community who need to be immediately tested for COVID-19 should visit a PCR testing site with more than 80 located across the state." Independent candidate for the seat of Finniss Lou Nicholson said "what about the South Coast?" "We're only an hour from Adelaide, have a significantly older population, increasing COVID case numbers and we also need access to RATs. I look forward to Alexandrina, City of Victor Harbor and Yankalilla council areas being included in your plans soon," Ms Nicholson said. "Because we are considered a safe Liberal seat, is our electorate of Finniss being taken for granted and left at the bottom of the list of priorities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/076cadf3-60a7-4bd4-9ede-865faf943f7d.JPG/r0_66_4928_2850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Fleurieu Peninsula has been neglected by the state government with no Rapid Antigen Testing kits available Michael Simmons