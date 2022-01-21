E-Trikes set to allow people with disabilities to enjoy breathtaking trails

news, local-news,

The Fleurieu Peninsula is home to a number of South Australia's most breathtaking national parks, and now people with disabilities will be able to access trails throughout the region. Having a physical disability can limit the locations a person can travel to, however, the District Council of Yankalilla has acquired three E-Trikes to make outdoor adventures possible for many. The electric-assist wheelchairs will be piloted as part of the Opening the Door to Nature project. Council have also partnered with City of Mitcham and the LEGATUS group of councils. Mayor Simon Rothwell said the exciting initiative will open up a range of possibilities and allow people of different physical capabilities to enjoy the many outdoor trails located throughout the district. "The E-Trike is designed for active users who want to go further, faster or tackle more challenging terrain and for those who would like some assistance to travel off road," he said. "The pilot program will identify trails suitable for short (induction) and extended (ramble) experiences and develop a comprehensive toolkit for host organisations and users. "Council encourages people with a lived experience of disability to participate in the pilot program. Interested persons can contact Lisa Pearson." Mr Rothwell explained that a 'Cycla Fixit Bike Repair Station and Pump' is set to be installed at the Fleurieu Coast Pump Track. "The station includes all the basic tools necessary to carry out simple bike repairs and maintenance, such as changing a flat tyre or adjusting brakes and derailleurs," he explained "The bike can be attached to the stand, allowing the pedals and wheels to spin freely while repairs are made. Installation of this should occur in the next couple of weeks. Watch this space." Council believes the initiative is one of many ways it has been able to make the district a more accessible place for its residents. Mr Rothwell said it's council's duty to continue to explore avenues in the future to improve its already strong position. "We are trying to make things accessible for everybody - we feel that is really important. The E-Trikes are just one way that council has made the district more accessible," he said.

