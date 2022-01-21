news, local-news,

Port Elliot surf Lifesaving Club's (PESLSC) surf rowing area has grown this season with two new young crews on the water. The teams are a mix of new and established members all of which are extremely excited about being a part of the next chapter in the Flying Fish story. "Our under 19 Women's crew (The Flappers) have had a number of sessions on the water and this being their first season, will be an amazing adventure for the girls," PESLSC member Marty Smee said. "They are a beautiful bunch of girls." The crew consists of Skye Jucius, Amelie Foot, Ellie Brighton and Abby Nottage and are in their first season of rowing and with Chris Tapscott taking on the sweeping role. In their first ever race, which was held at Moana on Saturday, they came first and found out that racing is more demanding than training. "One of the girls was heard to say 'I can't do this anymore'. They did, and competed in a further three races over the 820metre course," Marty said. Piper Hudson, Anara Watson Sabrina Richardson and Samarah Hand have set their goals on the Under 23 Women's division and from first impressions are looking very promising for the season ahead. Piper and Sabrina had a solid winter last season with the Youth Squad, but missed out on a row at the State Title due to not having a full crew. All the Youth crews will be looking at developing their boat and racing skills in preparation for the 'Young Guns Classic' carnivals to be held at Aldinga throughout the season. The Good Ole Boys continue to train regularly. Steve Tummel, Mark 'Funky' Williams, Michael Lippett, Alan Reynolds and Bryce Walker contesting the Reserve Division and are aiming to defend their 240+ Men's Masters' State Title. Last Saturday they competed in the 'A Reserve' division at Moana, pitting themselves against nine much younger crews. They made the final, but were eventually out gunned. The Good Things Women's crew continues to battle on and have been held back by injury, but on the brighter side Kayla Koop has returned to competition for Port Elliot by joining Leanne Farr, Brianna Krueger, Tara and Troy Irvin. This season the girls will most likely be contesting the Open Women's and 140+ divisions. Dave Read continues to train for his sweeps' qualifications and combined with Paul Buchanan have a Reserves/180+ Men's crew ready to go. "The crew of Tom Bilney, Dave Read, Paul Buchanan and Garth Reynolds (Goolwa SLSC) are very experienced and we look forward to them returning to racing," Marty said. "Dave Read will also be working with the other sweeps in training their crews to gain his sweeping accreditation. "Last year we had three crews racing consistently and it is rewarding watching our area grow to five crews covering a total of nine divisions so far, with another possible masters crew on the horizon. This will take our surf boat area to a very exciting season."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/13e3d15e-fe87-4ab0-8646-ad13bc952d27.jpeg/r493_567_3889_2486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg