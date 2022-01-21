news, local-news,

The eighth annual Coast 2 Coast Tuna Tournament will be held in the waters of Encounter Bay on February 4 to 6. Organisers Steve and Sarah Powell are hoping to get 90 to100 boats similar to the last two previous years to take part. "We expect similar number of boats or maybe a few more if the weather is good for this year's event," Steve said. "Skippers need to enter their boat and team ideally online prior to the event or on the Friday evening when all skippers are required to check-in to receive information and goodies for the weekend. "Fishing takes place Saturday and Sunday with tuna being weighed in, gutted and gilled before 7pm on Saturday and 3pm Sunday, followed by presentation at 4pm on Sunday." The base location for registration, check-in, weighing, presentations and camping will again be at the Victor Harbor Harness Racing Club art Morgan Park. "A team of people will be at the Bluff boat ramp each morning to provide assistance with getting boats in the water in a friendly and timely manner," Steve said. "We also provide a shuttle service to get people to and from their vehicles and boat trailers. Sea Rescue are on standby all weekend to make sure all boats are returned safely each day." The event is focussed on tuna sustainability and quality, meeting the National Environmental Assessment of Tournament Fishing (NEATFish) standards to minimise the impact on fish stocks and the environment and the Tuna Champion requirements. A professional filleter will be at the event to cut up the tuna once weighed in so entrants can take their catch home ready to eat. The 2021 Grand Champs were Ben Wyeth from Team Fishing Farmers weighing in a 22.35kg gutted and gilled tuna (from a boat over six metres) and Ty Graham from Team Hunteme with his 15.75kg tuna (from a boat under six metres). "Thanks to Club Marine for coming on board as a major sponsor for this year and next year's event that will be held on February 10 to 12, 2023, along with another 28 sponsors. "This year will once again have a great prize pool for the entrants. If you are interested in being involved in the upcoming event, you can follow the group page for the 2022 tournament and register online at https://www.facebook.com/groups/c2ctt2022

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/3cfca4d0-cef4-48e0-90cc-aeb793cad7a0.jpg/r0_512_2619_1992_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg