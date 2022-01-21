news, local-news,

Goolwa Community Centre launches exciting new program to start 2022. Goolwa Community Centre manager Di Gordon said the much-loved Goolwa Community Centre had reopened its doors in 2022 with an exciting new program. "Our Term 1 program kicks off on Monday, January 31, with a range of weekly classes and weekend workshops for community designed to reconnect us with each other and enrich our souls through the creative arts", Di said. "The 2022 workshops will be facilitated by experienced artist facilitators, further stimulating the local creative economy." As well as ongoing classes in the arts, mosaics, cooking, sewing, music, self defence and dance, the program introduces a number of new activities including Papier mache, Pottery Tiles, Upcycled Jewellery and learn how to speak Tourist Italian. The centre also hosts a pop-up food service provided by Psalm 23:1 and Foodbank each Tuesday afternoon to provide fresh and long life food for those in need. "If you need help with decision making in life choices, book a low cost one-on-one confidential coaching session with an experienced coach," Di said. An appealing range of weekend workshops include Sashiko Stitching, Printing on Fabric, Painting your Story, Macrame and Poetry for Pleasure. Term 1 programs are available from the Goolwa Community Centre at 25 Cadell Street or on the Goolwa Community Centre Facebook page. For course information and registrations, please contact the Goolwa Community Centre on 8555 3941, send a message via Facebook: @GoolwaCommunity Centre, or email admin@goolwacommunitycentre.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/78c3e74b-d9ca-4efe-858f-a7c2f9caabeb.jpg/r0_464_4032_2742_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg