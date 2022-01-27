news, property,

Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover. Enjoy spectacular panoramic ocean views across Middleton Beach, Port Elliot and through to the Bluff from the top and second floors of this home, with balcony and deck access on each. The top floor is completely open plan living, dining and kitchen with a huge array of cabinetry, pantry and large island bench and all the modern conveniences. Large windows surround two sides of the upper floor, and the views are incredible. The second storey, or mid level, houses four double bedrooms, all with views and one with access to the deck. The fully tiled main bathroom services this area with a shower, bath and toilet. The ground floor offers two double bedrooms plus a massive central games room and is serviced by a newly renovated bathroom and laundry. The home has recently had timber flooring installed throughout. The spacious proportions of this home and its lighthouse-like views makes this three-level residence a truly unique opportunity for multiple families to enjoy. The property is completely fenced and secure with a large automatic gate. Even better is the fact that all this is about 350m from the Middleton beach. Head out for a surf, take a stroll along the beach, or cycle one of the bike paths. Invite family and friends to be entertained on the expansive deck or just sit back and relax yourself. It's also an easy drive to Goolwa or Victor Harbor to enjoy all the local amenities the Fleurieu has to offer.

Enjoy a permanent holiday | 45 Morrison Avenue, Middleton