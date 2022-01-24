news, local-news,

With the South Australian state election fast-approaching, SA Labor has announced that, if elected, it will invest $6.1 million to boost ambulance coverage in Victor Harbor and Goolwa. The plan would see an additional 24 paramedics recruited into area and would ease the load on many of the region's hard-working ambulance officers and paramedics. An extra 12-person 24/7 emergency paramedic crew would be based at the Victor Harbor Ambulance Station from 2024, while Goolwa would see its twelve-person crew begin from 2025. The proposed plan would see Goolwa receive 24/7 emergency coverage for the first time ever. The crew would also work in conjunction with the volunteer service in the area. Many local ambulance officers and paramedics were front and centre during the announcement of the plan at the Victor Harbor Ambulance Station on Monday morning. Paul Wiese, who has been a paramedic at Victor Harbor for 32 years, said it had been around 20 years since the region has received any ambulance resources - something it desperately needs. Mr Wiese said SA Labor's proposed plan would make a significant difference to the local community. "If these resources could come to us, it would make an amazing difference to the community - it would be a massive gamechanger," he said. "It's not about us as paramedics and ambulance officers, it's about having a safe ambulance resource for the community - that is what we are so passionate about. "It would be so good to know that the community should have access to an timely ambulance when they need it." He also explained that additional resources would relieve the stress that many paramedics and ambulance officers face on a daily basis. "What we find is that people go part-time. They can't go full-time because of the pressure and strain that the job creates. Having extra resources available would make a difference to our work life," Mr Wiese said. The lack of resources have resulted in a number of South Australians sharing their tragic stories of lives lost, including Melanie Mountstephen, whose brother, Jason, passed away in July 2019. Jason was 34 years old when pulmonary hypertension, the heart condition he had lived with for seven years, led to his passing. He, along with his parents John and Felisa, waited more than 20 minutes for an ambulance from Strathalbyn to arrive at their Goolwa home, but by then it was too late. Ms Mountstephen said it was not about if there was an ambulance available, it was the delay in getting there. She explained that if an ambulance had arrived on time, her brother may have survived. Despite going through a simply heartbreaking experience, she is determined to make sure that no family has to go through a similarly traumatic event. "I have done CPR on a perfect stranger and I know how that has affected my life, but to know that happened to my brother and know that my parents had to go through that is devastating," Ms Mountstephen said. "They say that a parent should never had to bury a child, but to hear my dad wail over my brother's coffin and say he is sorry, it is not something you can ever get over. "My parents try and be positive - this is why they are happy for us to share our story, because they don't want another family to go through it." Victor Harbor-based paramedics and ambulance officers have become used to working overtime to keep the community safe, even when they are physically exhausted. SA Labor leader Peter Malinauskas said these are some of the state's most community-minded people and they are in desperate need of resources to allow them to serve their communities. "I have spent a lot of time sitting down with ambulance officers and you can't have a coffee with them without being deeply moved by how profound their sense of service is to their communities," he said. He explained the average paramedic and ambulance officer works "above and beyond" what most people think a human is capable of. "We are talking about extraordinary levels of overtime under the highest levels of pressure that anyone can possibly imagine," Mr Malinauskas said. "They are able to do that because they love their jobs, they are committed to the people that they look after. What they do need is a little extra support so they can do their job as well as they would like." If elected, SA Labor's proposed investments in health across South Australia would be made possible after the party's desire to scrap the State Government's $662 million inner-city multi-purpose arena. Member for Finniss David Basham said it was "extraordinary after 16 years in government and completely ignoring regional health, all of a sudden two months from the state election, the South Australian Labor Party start pretending they care". "This is the party which brought us the disastrous Transforming Health policy and saw the removal of local GPs from the South Coast District Hospital," Mr Basham said. "During his time as Health Minister, Peter Malinauskas said he was 'proud' of Transforming Health which just shows he can't be trusted to deliver for the Fleurieu Peninsula. "The Marshall Liberal Government is outspending Labor by five to one on regional health and will have further announcements in the coming weeks."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/dd591408-f7cb-4c96-90b5-aa1282219a72.jpg/r10_448_4022_2715_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg