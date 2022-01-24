Hotel Elliot reopens after fire damages kitchen, building

news, local-news,

A popular Fleurieu Peninsula pub had to close its doors for the weekend after a fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning, January 22. The Country Fire Service (CFS) and Metropolitan Fire Service were called to the Hotel Elliot on The Strand at Port Elliot at 2.30am, after a passer-by saw flames on the roof. "On arrival, crews found a fire in the kitchen of a commercial premises which has broken through the roof," a CFS spokeswoman said. "It's estimated the fire has caused more than $150,000 of damage." A post on the Hotel Elliot's Facebook page later on Saturday morning said the venue had to shut its doors as a result. "It is with regret that we are temporarily closed until further notice due to an electrical fire that occurred [on Saturday morning] that has caused damage to the building including the main kitchen area," the post stated. But on Monday afternoon, an update was posted informing patrons that the hotel was open again in a reduced capacity. "After a big clean up, we are able to reopen today utilising our smaller second kitchen with a reduced menu," the post stated. "We wish to thank everyone who reached out with their best wishes, concern and support. We are so grateful to have such an amazing community offering to help us out. "Special thanks to Jeff (EDC Expert Group) and Sam (Egan Builders) who jumped straight in to ensure the hotel has been made safe and workable, and of course our wonderful staff. "There will be reparations and upgrades over the coming weeks to the damaged area so please bear with us, but it's business as usual so we look forward to seeing you back here."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/e0efe664-51b3-483e-a478-2170f932433d.jpg/r0_193_2048_1350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg