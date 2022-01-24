news, local-news,

Round 11 Great Southern tennis succumbed to the elements last Saturday, resulting in only a handful of matches in the doubles competition gaining a result. It's a pity for the Division 1 competition as Goolwa were on their way to defeating Inman Valley after winning both doubles in comfortable fashion. Back Valley had made a great start too, being ahead in the ladies doubles after winning the men's double against Myponga-Sellicks but onto round 12 this week. Goolwa head to Pt Elliot looking to continue their strong form. There's little doubt that rain robbed them of a team victory last week, but they take confidence knowing they are the form side of the competition. Their ladies of Claire Pickering and Amy Jones had a great win last week and it will be hard for Pt Elliot to combat this duo should they team up again. Pt Elliot didn't hit a ball in anger as they got the walkover victory against Victor Harbor, so it's to the practice courts for them this week. Kathryn Witcombe and Julianne Lowrey had a good doubles win in their last match against Goolwa and the team managed to get 2 rubbers, but Goolwa weren't as strong as they are now so it will need a mighty performance from Pt Elliot, a performance I can't see they have in them to overcome Goolwa. Inman Valley host neighbours Back Valley in a must win match for both teams. Inman will be counting their blessings for the rain intervening as Goolwa were surging while Back Valley will feel robbed of a potential upset win, but will take some confidence from last Saturday. In the last meeting between Inman and Back Valley, Inman won 5 rubbers to 1 but this was the match where Inman won both doubles in super tiebreaks to infer the result didn't reflect the closeness of the contest. Inman will give you a chance in their doubles having been taken to the super tiebreak third set on 8 occasions this season and winning 5 of these matches so their opponents are never out of the contest. Dylan Wilson should return for Inman while Back Valley's Tanya Crompton will be a challenge for the Inman ladies. Back Valley will push hard all afternoon, but Inman should win a close entertaining battle. Myponga-Sellicks travel to Victor Harbor looking for a big win to secure their spot in the top 3. They'll feel comfortable they can get the job done as they have good depth and they remain undefeated against Victor this season despite only winning on games in their first encounter. Victor will be aiming to put in a competitive performance to challenge Myponga-Sellicks, but in their last encounter, Victor didn't manage a single match win and I fear Myponga-Sellicks will repeat the dose to boost their percentage. The GSTA is run by Tennis SA, which has a range of programs and opportunities for member clubs, associations and court operators to take advantage of. Tennis SA aims to educate and work collectively with government, schools, community groups and Tennis Australia to encourage community, commercial and residential development that incorporates tennis facilities. To make life as a club volunteer easier, Tennis SA can provide access to eLearning modules and resources that have been specifically developed.

