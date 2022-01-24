news, local-news,

Great Southern Tennis held its junior tournament on Saturday at the Victor Harbor courts with 22 children being represented in six competitions, being that of 12 and Under Mixed, 13 and Under Boys and Girls, 15 and Under Boys and 17 and Under Girls and Boys. Each competition comprised of a full round robin, a group round robin with the groups winners playing a final or elimination format to determine the winner. In the 12 and Under's Mixed Port Elliot's Axel Bowles was declared the winner remaining undefeated after 4 matches followed by Alicia Galbraith of Myponga-Sellicks whose only loss on the day was to Axel. The 13 and Under's Boys 6 entrants were split into 2 round robin groups where Normanville's Anderson Jeffrey topped Group A and Victor Harbor's Jack Prosser topped Group B. In the final it was Prosser who proved too strong winning 6-2 to clinch the title. The 13 and Under Girls was an all Victor Harbor affair with Hayley Modra clinching the title defeating both her Victor counterparts, runner-up Karla Bezuidenhout and third place getter Danika Millard. The 15 and Under Boys saw Victor's Luke Modra prove too strong for the elimination draw defeating Normanville's Anderson Jeffrey in the final. A mighty effort for Anderson who was backing up from the Under 13 section to make it all the way to the final in 2 competitions on the day. The 17 and Under Girls was won by Pt Elliot's Zara Bowles who remained undefeated in her 3 matches closely followed by Victor's Hayley Modra, who displayed a fine performance to finish runner-up. The 17 and Under Boys was won by Normanville's Keni Lewis Baida who was too strong for the 4 man field edging out Victor's Luke Modra to win the title. Lewis Baida remained undefeated in the competition. Congratulations to all the winners and well done to all the participants and support staff for making the tournament happen.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/456c5f95-aa1f-4823-b59e-31d7f89d4f01.jpg/r0_138_3056_1865_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg