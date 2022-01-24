  1. Home
Pair allegedly under the influence while driving on Fleurieu

Photo: File.
Two drivers have lost their licences and will face court after being caught allegedly driving while drunk on the weekend.

Police on Parker Avenue, Strathalbyn stopped a ute about 2am on Saturday, January 22 and breath tested the 32-year-old local man behind the wheel.

He allegedly recorded 0.161 - more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit.

The next day, at about 5pm, police attended a crash on Porter Street, Goolwa after a car collided with a parked car.

The 59-year-old woman driving the car was breath tested and allegedly blew 0.187 - more than three times the legal limit.

Both drivers lost their licence immediately for 12 months, were reported for drink driving, and will face court at a later date.

The woman also had her car impounded for 28 days.