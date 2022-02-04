news, local-news,

A letter written by Major Harry Parsons 103 years ago has found its way to the Farmer family in Victor Harbor. Born on June 29, 1888, Lieutenant Melville Orchard Farmer served in World War I and was killed in action on April 30, 1918. Major Parsons, from Inman Valley, wrote a letter to Lt Farmer's sister Hilda on July 9, 1918, describing how her brother died during the war on that fateful day on April 30. Hilda passed away in 1967, not ever knowing of the existence of the letter. But it is only now that the letter has been received by the family. In December 2021, Kate Walenkamp from AMP Sydney NSW contacted Victor Harbor RSL Sub-Branch president Kent Johncock. She said that when going through their archives, she had found a photograph of Lt Farmer, along with an AMP Booklet that included photos of all the male staff of AMP who had enlisted in the war and excerpts from their diaries. Most importantly of all was a letter addressed to Mrs H Farmer, written by a fellow soldier of Lt Farmer, relating to the manner in which he died. "Kate Walenkamp brought the documents to Victor Harbor from Sydney personally and we thank her enormously for recognising the significance of these documents and taking the time to contact the RSL," Victor Harbor RSL veteran wellbeing advocate Lin Perea said. On January 11, 2022, Victor Harbor RSL president Kent Johncock and Ms Perea visited Lt Farmer's nephew Tom and his wife Carlene to hand them the documents. "It is worth noting that the letter has taken 103 years to reach the family - what a wonderful outcome," Ms Perea said. Since 2010, Victor Harbor RSL's Ian Milnes has been in regular contact with Carlene and Tom Farmer. Mr Milnes has helped the family in sourcing the photograph of Lt Farmer and his wife from retired journalist Stewart Cockburn (grandson of Lt Farmer's widow after she re-married) and his wife Jennifer Adamson, who arranged for it to come from his daughter in Washington DC. Mr Milnes also assisted the family with Lt Farmer's inclusion in the La Trobe University project. "Ian Milnes is to be congratulated for his conscientious and dedicated work to bring so many details of Lt Farmer's life to his family," Ms Perea said. "It should be mentioned that Ian continues to do this work for many of our veterans and their families." Tom and Carlene Farmer have been married for 68 years and at 95, Tom is "amazed" the letter has arrived. "They never found his grave. He was buried where he fell in April 1918 when he was shot," he said. "Now we have an important chapter in our family history told. "It is very overwhelming as it is described in the letter so graphically. There are thoughts of how awful it was during the war and it has all been a bit of unknown for our family. "We knew he died, but now we know how and where." Tom and Carlene have a grandson who is currently in the army. Lt Farmer was born in Wallaroo and was the youngest child of Louisa Margaret Farmer (nee Orchard) and Henry Farmer. Henry Farmer was a policeman and was transferred to Victor Harbor in 1911. On April 30, 1918 commencing at 0445 hours, the regiment advanced against Turkish positions near Es Salt. The battle continued throughout the day and 200 enemy were captured and an unknown number killed. Lt Farmer was one of two of the regiment's soldiers killed in the action. He was buried in the field, but his grave has never been found. Lt Farmer is commemorated on the Jerusalem Memorial and a Norfolk Island pine in Victor Harbor's Soldiers' Memorial Gardens was dedicated to Melville Farmer to commemorate his sacrifice

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/57be49e8-5676-46dc-8f58-fc661cd089f1.jpg/r0_36_1944_1134_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg