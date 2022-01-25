news, local-news,

The Victor Harbor Yacht Club (VHYC) saw a good number of boats on the water on January 15, 2022 for the David Turner Memorial Handicap Races. Several visitors expanded the monohull fleet: with John Bracken on his Sabre Wildflower in first place, the Commodore Tony Gluyas on his Laser No More Mr Nice Guy in second, and Paul Hawkins on his Laser 5 O'clock Somewhere for the first race. In the second race the crowd saw Paul Hawkins overtake the others to be first, Tony Gluyas again in second, with John Bracken slipping down to third. In the big cats division Brett Pearsons on his Arrow Sonic led the fleet and won the first race, continuing his almost perfect streak for the season, followed by Vice Commodore Craig and Leanne Pearsons on their Stingray Pure N Cynical in third and Scott Edgar on his Taipan No Fear in third. However, in the second race Brett Pearsons took his first second for the season, Scott Edgar came first, and Greg Edgar on his Taipan Woof, just beat Craig and Leanne Pearsons for third. The VHYC not only saw the usual Saturday racing, but the first day of the Arafura Cadets (AC) State Trials. The 5 multi-coloured ACs all managed to sail the wrong course resulting in a restart for the first race, claiming that "we were just following Charlie", but once they'd realised the situation they pulled off three good races, with 14 year old Zane Porteous managing to beat the veterans Charlie Coombs and Jody Martin on handicap in the third race. The weather was rough and wild at Normanville for the second day of the Trials, but the sailors braved the waters to complete the racing, with several spectacular pitchpole capsizes. Thanks to Steve Rogers for organising the regatta and for the help of the Normanville Sailing Club. Since its establishment in 1957, the VHYC has grown to be the most beautiful Yacht Club in Victor Harbor. A combination of gorgeous facilities and friendly sailors make Victor Harbor Yacht Club a warm and inviting haven nestled in the perfect location. The history of VHYC is a legacy of duty to all members - past, present and future. Victor Harbor Yacht Club sailing experience is truly one of a kind. It is located opposite, 22 Bridge Terrace, Victor Harbor and can be contacted vhyclub@gmail.com or 8552 4837. Join one of the club's courses run by Discover Sailing Director Ian Porteous. Ian has been sailing and instructing for many years and is helped by a team of talented instructors. Ian also runs a number of school teams racing programs with local schools. Ian can be contacted 0439 628 484

