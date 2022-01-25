news, local-news,

It was not a very productive weekend cricket wise on Kangaroo Island for the Great Cricket Association Meyer Shield team. The weather on Day 1 reduced the game against Torrens Valley to 30 overs a side. The rain impacted on all games, but on the Saturday at Wisanger, Torrens Valley amassed 234runs off 29.4 overs. S Atkins 96 and M Pech 77 scored the runs for Torrens Valley and B Bailey 5/59 and J Crees 4/37 were the wicket takers for Great Southern. That was enough runs to defeat Great Southern, as they only mustered 6/169. C Lintern scored 95 not out. The best of the Torrens Valley bowlers was S Drewitt, taking 2/21. Torrens Valley won the toss and batted first in the wet conditions at Wisanger. The rain was constant throughout the match, making it tough on the bowlers and this reflected in the scores. Lintern led the way with his blistering 95 not out, but the task was too great and the Great Southern boys went down. On Day 2, the Great Southern Cricket Association were scheduled to play Kangaroo Island at Kingscote, but the match was a complete wash out. Building relations with other players from other country regions was the the real winner of the weekend. Club cricket returns on Saturday with Noarlunga meeting Port Elliot, McLaren Districts taking on Encounter Bay and Goolwa playing Willunga.

