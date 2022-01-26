Fleurieu residents recognised in Australia Day honours list

news, local-news,

Three of the Fleurieu's finest have been acknowledged in the national Australia Day honours list for 2022. Phillip Goode, of Victor Harbor, Valda Finn, of Goolwa, and the late David Stacey, of Strathalbyn, have each received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM). All three medals are being presented for service to their respective communities they are part of. Mr Goode has served his community in a range of roles, including being on the Victor Harbor Private Hospital since 1998 and being president since 2014. He has also been part of the various community and consultation groups and councils. Mrs Finn has served the community of Goolwa in various roles, especially the Lions Club of Goolwa. She received the Alexandrina Council's Community Service of the Year Award in 2018. Mr Stacey's medal was for service to veterans, and to the community of Strathalbyn. He was involved with the South Australian Branch of the 9th Battalion Royal Australian Regiment Association, plus the Royal Australian Infantry, Strathalbyn RSL, Strathalbyn Boy Scout/Cub Association, various dairy groups, and the Uniting Church. Read full profiles in next week's edition of The Times.

